"We were more clinical in the second half" - Ivan Vukomanovic after Kerala Blasters FC's victory against Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters FC manager Ivan Vukomanovic has hailed his team for their performance, especially in the second half, in the win against Chennaiyin FC.

The Blasters produced a clinical performance to come away with a crucial 3-0 victory and three points against struggling Chennaiyin FC. With the defeat, the Marina Machans are now winless in their last seven games.

However, Vukomanovic admitted that in the first half, the Yellow Tuskers found it difficult to breach the Chennai defence. The gaffer said in this regard:

"In the first half, we had difficulties going through the lines to find the space to find the openings to run through the channels. And then in the second half, after talking to the dressing room, we created more chances; we were more clinica; we were more efficient, and that resulted in the goals."

He added:

"So I think that after the first goal, we opened up, and then the opponent had to come a little bit higher; it opened for us some other possibilities, which also resulted in the other goals. So, of course, in the end, I still believe they're a very good team, and deserve to be higher up the table."

The win keeps Kerala Blasters FC fifth in the points table, with 30 points from 18 games. However, their bid for the top four is far from over, as they face stiff competition from defending champions Mumbai City FC.

"The boys showed character in the first half" - Chennaiyin FC interim manager after Kerala Blasters loss

While Kerala with elated by their performance, Chennaiyin FC's interim manager Syed Sabir Pasha rued his side's inability to react after conceding goals.

The Marina Machans looked solid in the first half. However, the floodgates opened after the break as Jorge Diaz bagged a brace and Adrian Luna scored from a well-taken free-kick.

Pasha said about his side's performance against Kerala Blasters on the night:

"We defended very well in the first half. We made things difficult for them. We should have continued that for more 15-20 minutes then they would have felt the pressure."

"But they got that goal, and once they got that goal, it's always difficult for Chennaiyin FC. The whole season has gone like that. Once we have conceded, it has been hard to come back. But the boys showed character in the first half. They should take it as a positive."

The Chennai-based club have one game left this season, where they will take on an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan side. The interim coach will hope to grab a victory to end a dismal campaign on a high.

