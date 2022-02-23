"We are confident ahead of the restart" - Real Kashmir striker Tiago Adan remains upbeat

The I-League 2021-22 season came to an abrupt halt owing to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the bio-bubble. Right before the pause, Real Kashmir snapped up a 3-2 victory against Aizawl FC in a thrilling encounter in their opening game.

Starring on the night for the Snow Leopards was Brazilian forward Tiago Adan, who bagged a brace against Aizawl. The Brazilian formed a formidable duo up top with Mason Robertson.

In a recent interview with i-league.org, Adan has opened up about his life at Real Kashmir.

"I adapted to the club quickly and very easily," he said. "I was very well received by everyone in the club and I was extremely happy with that."

However, the Brazilian believes his exploits in the opening game are only the start and he hopes to win the league for the Snow Leopards.

"My focus is to be the top scorer in the championship, and with that, I will be helping the club to achieve their goals of winning the league as well," he said. "Both these things go hand in hand."

"Being an attacker is not just about being a good finisher" - Real Kashmir forward Tiago Adan

Tiago Adan has played predominantly in Brazil, but has also had stints with clubs in Romania and Malta. The 33-year-old striker is known for his physical presence in the opposition box and his poaching abilities.

But the forward believes being an attacker is just not about scoring goals. There's a lot more to the game as well.

"Being an attacker is not just about being a good finisher in the box anymore, you have to sacrifice for the team and help out," he opined. "You need to be able to take up different positions during the game as is mandated by the coach."

The I-League season will resume on 3 March and Adan cannot wait to make his impact felt in the league. He believes winning three points in the opening game has set them up perfectly for the restart.

“It was a very good experience for the entire team, gaining all three points against a well-trained team in Aizawl FC," he said. "We also came up against fellow Hero I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC in the IFA Shield final, and it helped us a lot to understand their philosophy and style of play. We are confident going ahead of the restart."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee