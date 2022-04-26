"We have created history here"- Mumbai City FC head coach speaking ahead of his side's final group game against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with the Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) for their final group game in the AFC Champions League.

The Islanders will be looking to recover from their 6-0 shocker against Al-Shabab FC in their last game. The team has had a win in this competition and that came against the Air Force Club.

Head coach Des Buckingham and defender Rahul Bheke addressed the media ahead of their final group game against the Iraqi giants. The Islanders' coach stated that his team is making history. He said:

"We have created history here by doing something that hasn't been done before. We had a good three rounds where we could show what Indian football could do at this stage."

Speaking about the side's preparations for this clash, the English football coach said:

"We had two days of recovery. We'll have a session this evening to get ready for what will hopefully be a good finish to this tournament for us. We are going to do as well as we can."

Mumbai City FC's Rahul Bheke eyeing a win against Iraq's Air Force Club

The Mumbai side beat the Air Force Club 2-1 the last time the two sides met. Air Force Club took the lead through Hammadi Ahmed before Diego Mauricio converted the spot to level the scores.

Islanders defender Rahul Bheke scored the winner against the Iraqi outfit in their last meeting and hopes to make a significant contribution in their upcoming clash. . He said:

"It's an important game for us and we definitely want to finish the game with a win."

Des Buckingham's side will want a repeat of their performance against the Iraqi outfit as they aim to finish their debut campaign in the Asian competition on a high.

