"It's one point deserved in the second half and two points dropped in the first half" - Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca after draw with Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC shared the spoils with bottom-placed Odisha FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Tuesday. at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Halicharan Narzary gave the Nizams the lead in the 13th minute before Cole Alexander equalized for the Kalinga Warriors in the second half.

Hyderabad FC looked deadly in the first half, with the duo of Asish Rai and Liston Colaco wreaking havoc from their right flank. However, besides Halicharan's goal, Manual Roca's side couldn't capitalize on the opportunities they created.

Odisha FC came back strongly in the second half and was rewarded with a goal in the 51st minute. Hyderabad FC defender Akash Mishra had to come up with three goal-line clearances to prevent his side from conceding more.

"It's one point deserved in the second half and two points dropped in the first half. I think in the half-time, the score should have been 3-0 and, we should have finished the game. But in the second half, they had various clear chances to win the game. But, usually with the number of chances in the first half, you think at half-time that game is finished," Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca began his address to the media after the match.

Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh produced some valiant saves to keep his side in contention. In the 42nd minute, he denied Halicharan Narzary's one-on-one attempt from close range. A minute later, he dived full-length to tip away Liston Colaco's free-kick.

"We shot the ball, but Arshdeep (Singh) saved two goals. We didn't have problems in defense. We spoke about it in half-time. If we score the second goal, the game would be finished. But not only did they equalize, the injury of Hali(charan Narzary) too affected the team," Roca further added.

Halicharan has his chances because the teammates pass the ball to him: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca

Halicharan Narzary has proved himself to be one of the most improved players in this season of ISL

Halicharan Narzary is now the joint-highest Indian goalscorer in this season's ISL alongside Sunil Chhetri. The 26-year-old, who scored just twice in 59 matches before the ongoing campaign, has found the back of the net four times in 12 matches in the 2020-21 season.

"In one season, you score all the goals of other season. It happens sometimes. For me, it's not only about the four goals that he scored. I think he had a lot of chances. Today, maybe he could have scored three goals. But, we are very happy with all the players. Hali has his chances because the teammates pass the ball to him," Roca concluded.

Hyderabad FC are next scheduled to face Jamshedpur FC on 24th January at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting.