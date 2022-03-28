"We deserved the point but we need to improve" - Gokulam Kerala FC head coach on their game against Mohammedan SC

Second-placed Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns against newcomer Rajasthan United FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday. The Malabarians were held to a 1-1 draw by table-toppers Mohammedan SC in their previous game.

Against the Black Panthers, Gokulam went a goal down in the first half itself and needed a second-half penalty from Luka Majcen to restore parity. Asked in the pre-match press conference if his team were lucky to come away with a point, head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese opined:

"I feel we lost our focus in the first half while trying to adapt to the Kalyani Stadium after playing in the more compact Naihati Stadium. There was high-pressing from Mohammedan SC too. I wouldn't say we were lucky to get a draw because we even missed a chance in the last moment. We deserved the point but we need to improve."

With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC are currently second in the points table with 14 points from six games.

"Rajasthan United FC are a quality team, especially in the defensive half" - Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

Meanwhile, their next opponents Rajasthan United FC are sixth in the points table with nine points. So far this season, the Rajasthan side have conceded only two goals, the lowest in the league. Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese underlined the defensive solidity that RUFC has.

The Italian gaffer also lauded Rajasthan United FC's talismanic defender Mauro dos Santos and called him the "boss of the backline."

"Rajasthan United FC are a quality team, especially in the defensive half. They have more than four clean sheets and and in Mauro dos Santos, they have a quality foreigner in defense. Mauro has played in La Liga and Europa League for many years. He is the boss of the backline."

While Rajasthan have shown resilience over their six games this season, Gokulam Kerala FC are unbeaten so far and will be hoping to come away with three points.

Edited by Diptanil Roy