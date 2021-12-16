"We didn’t deserve to lose this match" - Chennaiyin FC head coach after Mumbai City FC encounter

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic lauded his side's defensive organization after their loss against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. He believes they didn't deserve to lose the game.

The Chennai side lost to an 86th-minute header from Mumbai centre-back Rahul Bheke. However, the Marina Machans managed to keep the superior forward line of Mumbai City FC under check throughout most of the game.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Bozidar Bandovic said:

"I think our defensive organization was very good. We totally controlled Mumbai City FC in the defensive third and it’s not easy as they are a very good team. Maybe we could have done better with the ball but I felt we didn’t deserve to lose this match."

Recognizing the Islanders' attacking prowess, Chennaiyin opted for a five-at-the-back setup. The defending champions had a tough time breaking down the Chennai low block. Speaking on the difficulties facing such a side, Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham said:

"It was a different type of game for us, you know, they sat in and sat quite deep and made it very compact and very hard for us to create chances in the way that we have in the previous games. But what it did do is it gives us a lot of balls, I think we've come away with nearly 70% possession and nearly 500 passes. So that was good because it allowed us to test our structure and our style."

"We spend a lot of time on them" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham on set-pieces

Although the Islanders controlled the tempo of the game, they failed to breakdown the Chennaiyin FC defense. However, the winner came from Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick.

The Moroccan hooved the ball from deep into the opposition box. Mumbai's local boy Rahul Bheke headed the ball home after goalkeeper Vishal Kaith failed to claim it.

Mumbai have been clinical with their set-pieces this season. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last four matches with a set-piece.

During the post-match conference, Des Buckingham also opened up about their set-piece drills and their reasons for emphasizing them. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I've got to give credit to the delivery of [Ahmed] Jahouh. And of course, the the runs that are being made this time itself are all rather than fall. But there's also a need to give credit to Hiroshi Miyazawa, who's the assistant coach, actually works extremely hard on set plays on the field on the training field. And we spend a lot of time on them nearly as much as we do for in possession out possession. And it's so important in games like this one."

Edited by Aditya Singh