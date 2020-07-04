ATK's displays dragged Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans to Salt Lake Stadium: Iain Hume

Ian Hume remembers his glory years at ATK, including the triumphant 2016 season

He also touched upon a controversial topic, regarding fans of the Kolkata football giants.

Iain Hume during an ATK game

Iain Hume discussed his two seasons with ATK, including the title-winning 2016 season, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

The only player to score three hat-tricks in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL), Hume set some lofty benchmarks for strikers in the league, leading ATK to the trophy four years back.

How could I not score for ATK?

Remembering the glory days, the Canadian striker told Indranil Basu of Sportskeeda,: "First season in Kerala was amazing for me, but when I moved to Kolkata, it stepped up a bit, with the philosophy they had at the time, and the players they had at the club. I got a lot of plaudits at Kolkata because I scored goals, and I know that happens with strikers, but would Coro be able to do what he does without the players around him."

Iain Hume enjoyed his time in Kolkata

He added: "The first season at Kolkata was incredible. With Naldo, (Sameehg) Doutie and me, and (Ofentse) Nato and Borja (Fernandez) playing in midfield, how can I not score goals. People say, what great finishes and what great goals, but I say how can I not score."

The 36-year-old revealed that he shared a great relationship with then ATK coach Antonio Habas. "It was so fun to play and train with those guys. I was devastated that Habas left, we had a great relationship, we understood and trusted each other with everything. It was just so fun playing in that Kolkata team in the second season, and the third season was great because we won the league."

Talking about the controversial topic of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans making up numbers in ISL games at the Salt Lake Stadium, the 36-year old said, "That second season was so enjoyable on a lot of fronts, just training and playing with those guys was fun. I look back, playing in Salt Lake in front of the ATK fans and I know, a lot of people deny it, but we dragged a lot of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans to the stadium as well, to come and watch us play. It was such an enjoyable part of my career."