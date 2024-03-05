"We didn't expect this result" - NorthEast United FC's Asheer Akhtar on disappointing draw with Hyderabad FC

Center-back Asheer Akhtar, who has stood like a rock at the back for NorthEast United FC this season, was on top of his game against Hyderabad FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday as well.

The result did not quite go the way the Highlanders would have hoped, especially after being 2-0 up until the 70th minute.

A late comeback from Hyderabad, thanks to goals from Makan Chothe and Joao Victor, snatched two points away from NorthEast.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, the Kamptee, Maharashtra-born defender mentioned that he did not foresee this result at all.

"We didn't expect this result. It is difficult to take this result because we expected to pick up all three points. However, we cannot control these things. What has happened is now in the past. Now, we have to focus on our next match and make sure that we are ready and prepared to take three points. That will help us in pushing for a spot in the top six," said Akhtar.

What will bother the Highlanders even further is that they play Punjab FC on Thursday, barely two days after they travelled to Hyderabad to take on the Nawabs. There is hardly any time for them to recover.

"It is tough, but what can be done? We have to make sure that we recover quickly - both physically and mentally for the next game against Punjab FC. They are a very strong team, with some physically tough strikers, and we have to be prepared for that. We have to make sure our recovery is good," he added.

"I firmly believe in the fact that we can qualify for the playoffs" - Asheer Akhtar

Asheer Akhtar snapped in training for NorthEast United. [NEUFC]

NorthEast United, who remained in the eighth position of the league table after the game, know that if positive results start coming their way, they can qualify for the playoffs.

Asheer Akhtar too firmly said that although the fight for the top six is going to be quite challenging, his team believes that they can make it and that is what they are preparing for mentally.

"Everything is possible if you believe in the cause, and I firmly believe in the fact that we can qualify for the playoffs. The race for the top six is wide open, and if we continue putting in the hard yards at training and translate that onto the pitch, the results will come our way," said Akhtar.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Guwahati from I-League club Sreenidi Deccan in the summer transfer window this season, has adjusted well to his new surroundings and was distinctly pleased to return to Hyderabad.

"It wasn't very difficult to adjust at NorthEast United because the coaching staff and the players were very welcoming to me. Now, I have settled down well and am trying to understand the culture of the region better," he concluded.