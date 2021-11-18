"We will find the right recipe for him" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic backs Sahal ahead of ISL season

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic believes in his players and thinks that the Indian lot could be an asset for both the club and the national team going forward.

Ahead of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Vukomanovic spoke to the press about Sahal's talent and how he could go on to become an important part of the Kerala Blasters Football Club.

"Sahal will be playing in different positions," he said. "All players have their roles. Sahal has the potential to become an important part of Kerala Blasters Football Club and the Indian national team. We will find the right recipe for him."

Vukomanovic also spoke of how the squad has focused on their fitness during their training sessions.

"Everybody is available for tomorrow's game - it is a luxury really, in football," he said. "We have had to manage across three and a half months and we have been able to avoid injuries despite the hard work."

The Blasters begin their ISL 2021-22 campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in a blockbuster opener on November 19.

Speaking on the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan, Vukomanovic feels that Kerala Blasters are mostly focused on their plan and expects to witness a very good game of football from both sides.

"We are mostly focusing on ourselves, on how we will play and what our tasks will be," he said. "Of course, during every game, there will be moments when we have to defend and there will be moments when we have to attack. It's not that only one team has to defend."

Ivan Vukomanovic on Kerala Blasters assistant coach Stephane Van Der Heyden

Vukomanovic also heaped praise on the new Kerala Blasters assistant coach Stephane Van Der Heyden. His experience of being a player and the former assistant coach of the Belgian national team will be valuable for the Blasters, Vukomanovic feels.

"Stephane is a football coach with huge experience," he said. "He used to work in big clubs for a long period, winning titles and trophies. He used to work as an assistant coach for the national team of Belgium. He is a former player who used to play on a very high level. He is someone who will help us. We are happy with his arrival."

On being asked about the ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas, Vukomanovic emphasized that the clash tomorrow will be between the two clubs and not the two coaches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee