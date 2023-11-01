"We flew to Chennai the day after our game against Hyderabad to watch them play" - Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham ahead of clash with Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC, fresh on the heels of the 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC on Saturday, will host newly-promoted Punjab FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the ISL on Thursday.

The Islanders, who were reduced to 10 men against Hyderabad, could not quite get their desired result as the Nawabs struck in the 96th minute of the game and nullified the lead Mumbai City had bagged.

Des Buckingham's team will, however, try to change the script and bag the full three points on offer when they meet Punjab.

The ISL debutants were hammered 1-5 by Chennaiyin in their previous game but will look to be defensively solid on Thursday.

Mumbai City head coach Buckingham, while addressing the media on Wednesday, reiterated how important it is for his side to not take Punjab lightly.

"It is always good news when the league expands and allows more teams to come in. It gives us more games, for one thing but it also gives the region concerned some football. So, it is good for Punjab to get some professional football. We flew to Chennai the day after our game against Hyderabad to watch them play. I think that overall, it is great for them to come into the league. For us, it is also about getting a couple of more games," said Buckingham.

"Whenever we get the chance to do so, we travel to watch these games. We had a day off so we could take that chance. I think it is always better to go and watch the games first-hand because otherwise, the TV only shows you selected parts and not the whole picture," he added.

"Setbacks are a part of this game" - Des Buckingham

The conversation, quite naturally, veered towards Phurba Lachenpa being sent off in just the seventh minute against Hyderabad on Saturday.

Although it was tough to play with 10 men, the Islanders managed to hold their own and even take the lead, only for it to be nullified in the dying stages of the game.

"Setbacks are a part of this game, and I spoke to the group yesterday, and everyone is on the same page. Sending-offs are not nice, naturally, but I feel that we did extremely well against Hyderabad. I cannot commend them enough for the work rate that they showed. Everyone in the group is ready and looking forward for the next challenge against Punjab tomorrow. Everyone is fit and available- except Phurba, of course- and they are keen on playing," Buckingham said.

"I don't know what kind of team we are playing against tomorrow. I have a set idea of what they will be playing like and we will be ready," he signed off.