"We are focusing on ourselves" - Rajasthan United FC head coach ahead of final I-league encounter

Debutant Rajasthan United FC will take on Mohammedan SC in their final I-League encounter on Tuesday. The match will take place at the Kalyani Stadium. The Black Panthers will need a win to keep alive their hopes of winning the coveted I-League trophy.

Gokulam Kerala are close to clinching their second successive title and only need a point to settle the issue. Mohammedan are currently six points behind Kerala and need to win both games, along with other results going their way to win the league this season.

Rajasthan head coach Francesc Bonet has said that his team will focus on themselves despite all the title-talk regarding their opponents.

"We will be playing our last game against Mohammedan SC in Kolkata in front of the fans. So, the motivation is always there. We know this match can also determine the champions but we are focusing on ourselves," the Spaniard said.

Rajasthan United ready for yet another big match

Rajasthan gave a good account of themselves in their last encounter when they played Gokulam Kerala. They lost the match by a narrow 1-0 margin. Rajasthan's Spanish boss has urged his team to focus on possession football and not make individual errors against Mohammedan.

“Gokulam and Mohammedan are the top two teams this season. Of course, Mohammedan SC are desperate for a win. They have quality players in all areas. However, our objective is to have the ball and dominate without making mistakes,” he averred.

Like every other season, this year too has seen some young talents flaunting their talent in the second-tier of Indian football. For Rajasthan, one of the finds of the campaign has been Gyamar Nikum. The 17-year-old, also present at the press conference, underlined his urge to learn more and become a better forward.

"It has been a very good season for me. I am very happy with my performance and also thankful. Our objective is to win the last match finishing the campaign on a high note,” Nikum said.

Rajasthan United are currently sixth in the points table and a win against Mohammedan would almost make it certain that they don't finish bottom in the championship round.

