"We are going to fight till the end to get the ISL Cup trophy" - Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has stated that his team is ready to give it all and fight till the very end to bring home the ISL Cup trophy this season. The Kalinga Warriors qualified for the semifinals having defeated the Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 in a thrilling playoff contest at home on Friday, April 19.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Odisha FC's hard-fought victory in Bhubaneswar, Lobera was all praise for his players and the fans of the club. The 47-year-old asserted that his team deserved to be in the semifinals for the kind of football and the character they displayed throughout the 2023-24 ISL season.

"We are very happy for our fans. And I am very happy because these players deserve to play in the semi-finals. This club also deserves to be there. I think the team showed character, and belief till the end, during all of the season. And today, in the most important game, to make history, (they did it) again, to reach the semi-final. For me as a coach, I am very happy," Lobera said.

"And I am very, very proud of my players because it's not easy to play this kind of game. I think the environment today in the stadium was amazing. And they deserve to be in the semi-finals. And we are going to fight till the end to get something important for this club, hopefully the ISL Cup trophy," he added.

"Although it's about the coach, the merit is from the players coming from the bench" - Sergio Lobera

Speaking of the game, Lithuanian forward Fedor Cernych broke the deadlock in the 67th minute of the game as his strike gave the Kerala Blasters FC a 1-0 lead. The fate of the game which was heading in favor of the visitors changed with an 87th minute goal from talisman Diego Mauricio much to the relief of the anxious Odisha FC supporters.

As the score remained 1-1 after 90 minutes, the match went into the extra time. The 22-year-old forward Isak Vanlalruatfela scored the match-winner for Odisha FC in the 98th minute of the game to seal the semifinal spot for Sergio Lobera's men.

While speaking about the impact of the substitutions he made in the second half, Sergio Lobera credited the medical staff and the fitness coach who made it possible for the injured Diego Mauricio to play a crucial role in the game.

Lobera opened up by saying:

"Although it's about the coach, the merit is from the players coming from the bench. They did an amazing job in terms of the decisions. It's a little bit of a miracle that Diego is playing today because he got an injury four days ago and the first report said 'he will be out for 15 days'. The medical staff, fitness coach, and the player did an amazing job at the end, that he could play and score one goal."

The gaffer also heaped praise on Odisha FC's young defensive midfielder Thoiba Singh for grabbing the opportunity very well in a high-voltage clash despite not getting enough chances throughout the season. Lobera revealed:

"And Thoiba (Singh), for example, not getting chances, and to have the opportunity to play today and to give us, something, I think it is a good example that the players are working very well and they are ready for the challenge when the team needs them."

The Spaniard further went on to add by thanking the passionate Odisha FC supporters for being the force behind the team and pushing the players to give their best on the pitch. Acknowledging the significance of the support Lobera who was amazed by the Kalinga Stadium's atmosphere expressed:

"The atmosphere, the environment, was just amazing. I think we need them (Odisha FC fans). If Kalinga Stadium, the building, the stadium, is a fortress, it is because the people are pushing us and giving us what we need in the most difficult moments and in the most difficult situations. So I think I can tell nothing more than big thanks to the supporters, to the people coming to the stadium to support us."

Next up, Odisha FC will be facing the League Shield Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the two-legged semifinals for a place in the summit clash which is all set to be played on May 4. While the first leg of the semifinal is on April 23, the second leg is scheduled to take place on April 28.