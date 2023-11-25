"We knew that Hyderabad would challenge us" - Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic after win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters beat Hyderabad FC by a 1-0 scoreline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Hyderabad ended the game with more possession than their opponents, but they could not quite squeeze the game in their favor. The Blasters, on the other hand, were able to keep the lead they bagged in the 41st minute owing to a simple tap-in from Milos Dricic.

Kerala Blasters Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, addressing the media after the game, seemed naturally upbeat about his side's performance.

He said:

"Every day we have scope for improvement. Hyderabad are a good side but they are in a difficult situation. It is a good team that deserves to be higher up the ranking. We knew that we had to run a lot and to stay compact."

The Kerala Blasters head coach added:

"We had to deliver a solid defensive performance. We knew that Hyderabad would challenge us. It was very tough for us, but we managed to upstage them in the end."

He continued:

"They have good players and we knew they would challenge us. Sometimes you have to forget the beauty of football and just collect points. That's my experience so far. Whoever wants to play beautiful football loses points."

"I feel sorry to see Hyderabad FC go through such a situation and I hope that they can come back from it" - Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

The Kerala Blasters, who are ranked at the top of the table at the moment, seem to be going through a purple patch. They are playing brilliant football and not letting their opponents get the better of them.

Add to the fact that they have won the last two matches that they have played at home. Quite naturally, Vukomanovic was questioned about his team being at the top of the standings and if they could sustain it.

He said:

"Nothing's over, and I expect every game to be tough for us. It is not going to be easy for us to rotate. We have young guys who marked Hyderabad's midfielders really well. We were prepared for their three-man defence but we had also planned for other formations. It's football and we have to adapt accordingly."

Vukomanovic had a few kind words to say about Hyderabad FC and how he feels sad to see their downfall.

He further stated:

"I feel sorry to see Hyderabad go through such a situation and I hope that they can come back from it. They are a really good team and they do not deserve to be where they are at the moment. They are much better than that."

The conversation then veered towards the atmosphere at the JLN Stadium, which is known to have among the most vocal crowds in Indian football.

The Kerala Blasters head coach signed off:

"I would want such an atmosphere in every stadium in ISL, but for now, that is not a fact. In Kochi, however, it is extremely special for us. The fans give us an extra push as well."