"We know Aizawl are a team that can cause us problems" - Sreenidi Deccan coach Carlos Vaz Pinto ahead of clash with Aizawl FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC take on Aizawl FC in their third home game in a row this I-League season at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

While the Deccan Warriors stand on top of the league table with six points to their name and an impressive goal difference of seven, Aizawl have played only one game so far, against Mohammedan SC, which they lost.

This clash will prove to be quite challenging for Aizawl, as teams have historically found it tough to come to the Deccan Arena and impose themselves upon the hosts.

The Deccan Warriors seem confident of another victory and netting as many goals as they possibly can. For the record, they have scored four goals each in the two games that they have played so far.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the game, sounded optimistic about his team's chances.

"It is always good to start the season on a winning note as that gives us confidence but we have to remember that it is only three points so it is important not to get carried away and focus on Aizawl FC for the next game," said Vaz Pinto.

"Each season is a different story - the matches, the points table. We know Aizawl FC are a team that can cause us problems but I am sure we will be better than last season," he added.

"I am ready and 100% committed to the club" - Lalnuntlunga ahead of Aizawl FC game

Ibrahim Sissoko (left) and Lalnuntluanga in Sreenidi Deccan FC training.

Midfielder Lalnuntluanga, who accompanied Pinto to the press conference, seemed confident of his team doing well against Aizawl.

The supporters of the Deccan Warriors will remember fondly the 3-3 draw the two teams played out at the Deccan Arena last season while the reverse fixture was played out in another draw, this time 1-1.

Having made appearances off the bench so far, Lalnuntluanga, who incidentally hails from Mizoram, which is where Aizawl FC come from as well, puts his faith completely in his coach.

"My playing time is not a concern for me right now and I respect the coach's decision. I am ready and 100% committed to the club whenever I am called upon. I might score more or I might not - football is like that but all that matters is being ready to contribute," he said.