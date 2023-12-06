"We know it is difficult to come here and get results" - Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto ahead of away clash against Real Kashmir

Sreenidi Deccan FC are gearing up to face Real Kashmir at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar in the I-League on Thursday, December 7. Coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mohammedan SC, the Deccan Warriors will want to get a win and climb back to the top of the league table.

They ceded the pole position to the Black Panthers after their loss in Kolkata in a game that was marred by controversy.

Foreigners Alexis Gomes and Mirjalol Kasimov were confirmed to be suspended by the Match Commissioner ahead of the game, but the duo strangely found themselves part of the matchday squad. Kasimov, incidentally, scored the game's opening goal in the 37th minute.

The Deccan Warriors, however, will be focused on the task at hand in Srinagar. Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, speaking to the media ahead of the game, stressed on the importance of being well-prepared.

"Real Kashmir is a good team and we know it is difficult to come here and get results but we are well prepared for the same. It will be a different story to last year's match as the circumstances are different but one thing that remains the same is the quality of Real Kashmir's team," he said.

"If we defeat Real Kashmir tomorrow, we would already equalled our away points tally from the last campaign so there is no pressure on us. Real Kashmir drew their last game at home so if there is any pressure, it will be on them," he added.

"We are ready for the challenge" - Sreenidi Deccan's Ibrahim Sissoko

Ibrahim Sissoko in training.

Apart from the challenge posed by Real Kashmir, Sreenidi will also need to adapt to the shift in weather conditions as they travel from Kolkata to Srinagar. The conditions in Srinagar will be considerably colder than their previous away encounter.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko, who has been at the forefront of the Deccan Warriors' challenges for major honours throughout this season, also attended the press conference with coach Vaz Pinto.

"We have trained well and despite the weather conditions, we are ready for the challenge," he said.

Sreenidi Deccan are currently three points ahead of Real Kashmir in the I-League table, although the latter have a game in hand.