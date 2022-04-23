×
Create
Notifications

"We know everything that we need to do" - RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach ahead of Gokulam Kerala FC clash

RoundGlass Punjab FC players during their training session ahead of the game. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/RGPunjabFC)
RoundGlass Punjab FC players during their training session ahead of the game. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/RGPunjabFC)
Sayantan Guha
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 04:05 AM IST
News

RoundGlass Punjab FC were on a four-game victory streak before they were halted in the final game of the regular I-League season. It was table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC who stopped them.

Punjab FC Head coach Ed Engelkes' men are currently placed third in the league standings and have made their way into the championship playoffs.

We resume our @ILeagueOfficial campaign tomorrow as we face @GokulamKeralaFC at the Kalyani Stadium from 5:05 pm onwards.Catch all the action on the @1SportsInLive Facebook page. #roundglasspunjabfc #punjabinspirit #ileague https://t.co/ZvsCjnM7uO

RoundGlass Punjab FC confident about their future

Ahead of their clash against Gokulam on Saturday, the Dutch gaffer underlined that it's only been six matches since he took over. However, the team is developing well. Engelkes asserted that all the upcoming matches will be treated as finals.

"We have played only six matches since I took over. We have had good results but are at the beginning stage of the development. We have to be better in the upcoming games and we want to take each match as a final."
Here are our remaining fixtures for the @ILeagueOfficial season. ⚽️⚽️#Ileague #punjabinspirit #indianfootball https://t.co/e4Q0a7CZ2X

Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala FC are sitting comfortably at the top of the standings and are still unbeaten in the league.

When the two sides squared off in the last gameweek, the Malabarians trumped the Punjab-based side 3-1. However, Ed Engelkes believed that the previous encounter has given them an idea of how to approach the game.

"We discussed it with the players. We have to be better. We know everything that we need to do. Players need to use it as an advantage. We are playing the same opponents. It’s a good challenge. We are prepared and looking forward to the game."

With the league now rolling into the business end of the season, the pressure generally keeps building up on the players.

However, RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh, who accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference, stated that the players are motivated. He also said that they are ready for the upcoming challenges.

Also Read Article Continues below
"Coaches and players gave me the confidence to play better. Our performance was good in the last few matches. The result didn’t go in our favour. We are working hard and ready for the upcoming important games."

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी