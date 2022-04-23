"We know everything that we need to do" - RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach ahead of Gokulam Kerala FC clash

RoundGlass Punjab FC were on a four-game victory streak before they were halted in the final game of the regular I-League season. It was table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC who stopped them.

Punjab FC Head coach Ed Engelkes' men are currently placed third in the league standings and have made their way into the championship playoffs.

RoundGlass Punjab FC confident about their future

Ahead of their clash against Gokulam on Saturday, the Dutch gaffer underlined that it's only been six matches since he took over. However, the team is developing well. Engelkes asserted that all the upcoming matches will be treated as finals.

"We have played only six matches since I took over. We have had good results but are at the beginning stage of the development. We have to be better in the upcoming games and we want to take each match as a final."

Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala FC are sitting comfortably at the top of the standings and are still unbeaten in the league.

When the two sides squared off in the last gameweek, the Malabarians trumped the Punjab-based side 3-1. However, Ed Engelkes believed that the previous encounter has given them an idea of how to approach the game.

"We discussed it with the players. We have to be better. We know everything that we need to do. Players need to use it as an advantage. We are playing the same opponents. It’s a good challenge. We are prepared and looking forward to the game."

With the league now rolling into the business end of the season, the pressure generally keeps building up on the players.

However, RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh, who accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference, stated that the players are motivated. He also said that they are ready for the upcoming challenges.

"Coaches and players gave me the confidence to play better. Our performance was good in the last few matches. The result didn’t go in our favour. We are working hard and ready for the upcoming important games."

