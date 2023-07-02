Anirudh Thapa has explained that Lebanon surprised India with their high press in the initial stages of the two teams' SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal clash.

Thapa started the game on Saturday, July 1, for the Blue Tigers at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Like many of his teammates, the former Chennaiyin FC skipper struggled to find his footing early on, making a few uncharacteristic errors.

However, the hosts soon settled down and wrested control back in a cagey affair that ended 0-0 in regulation. India then had a flurry of chances in extra-time, but couldn't put Lebanon away. They eventually progressed to the final after a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in the mixed zone after the match, Anirudh Thapa opened up about his side's sloppy start to the game. This was notably the third time they clashed with Lebanon over the past 16 days. The first game ended 0-0 and India then beat the Cedars 2-0, both in last month's Intercontinental Cup.

Thapa said:

"Obviously, they [pressed us] really high. The first two games we played against them, they were a different team. We were a little unsettled in the first 10 minutes.

"After Jeakson [Singh] dropped back, we were settled, got that space and it was easy for us to pass the ball and move."

To cope with Lebanon's press, Jeakson Singh, who started in holding midfield alongside Thapa, dropped between the centre-backs. This allowed the Blue Tigers to spray the ball around easily and have an extra man against their opponents' high press.

Thapa was crucial once again in dictating the tempo of the game and has been a standard presence in India's starting XI at the SAFF Championship 2023. However, he has completed a game just once and was taken off after 74 minutes against Lebanon.

After India's win on Saturday, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli put the reason down to fatigue. However, Anirudh Thapa stated that the entire team was a little tired from the frequency of their matches, while adding that he didn't feel too much fatigue.

"We have players who can change the game. He [Coach Igot Stimac] trusted me and gave me so many opportunities, so all thanks to him. But obviously it's difficult to play back-to-back matches with a gap of two days. So, I think it's not just me, it's more or less every player who is playing, it's difficult for them," he said.

"He's giving everyone chances, rotating players and for me, I feel good because our physiotherapist has helped a lot with treatment and all. I don't have fatigue or anything. All thanks to them, we all are doing good."

India will face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 4.

"We know it won't be easy" - Anirudh Thapa previews India's SAFF Championship 2023 final against Kuwait

India and Kuwait notably clashed horns earlier in the tournament, having been drawn in Group A.

A fiery contest ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams reduced to 10 men. Kuwait sealed top spot in the group by virtue of more goals scored and then beat Group B runners-up Bangladesh 1-0 after extra-time in the first semifinal.

Considering both teams have played 120 minutes and have just two days to rest, Anirudh Thapa is expecting another difficult contest on Wednesday. He said when asked to preview the SAFF Championship 2023 final:

"Kuwait is a good side and plus it's a final. The last match [against them] was a good match. The finals will be tough, we need to be ready mentally as well as physically because we know it won't be easy for us."

The midfielder, who recently joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant from Chennaiyin FC, is expected to start the final as well.

