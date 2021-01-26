"We lost two points by giving gifts"- Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera after draw with Chennaiyin

Mumbai City FC shared the spoils with Chennaiyin FC in a 1-1 draw in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Bartholomew Ogbeche gave the Islanders the lead in the 21st minute before Esmael Goncalves equalized in the 76th minute for the opponents.

With the draw, Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten run in ISL to 12 matches. The Islanders have 30 points with 13 matches and occupy the top position in the points table.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera said:

"Obviously, I am disappointed with the result. My players put in big efforts and played a very good game. I am happier compared to the last game against East Bengal. But, when you are losing two points by giving gifts, I am not happy."

Ahmed Jahouh tried to dribble past Jakub Sylvestyr in his own penalty box and conceded possession. The Mumbai City FC midfielder fouled him in order to win back the ball and gave away a cheap penalty.

Amrinder Singh had no chance of saving Esmael Goncalves' venomous shot.

"We need to avoid these situations. We have players with experience. They need to think when it's possible to do something. I think it's a big mistake. (Ahmed) Jahouh is a very good player and helps us in a lot of games. But, with one gift, we lost the points," Lobera said.

"I think for Jahouh, the numbers and stats speak about this situation. He needs to take some risk because they (Chennaiyin FC) work a lot without the ball. With his experience, it is better to avoid these situations. It's very important to know when it's possible to take risks. In terms of fouls, I know Jahouh makes a lot of fouls," Lobera further added.

Borges to miss next Mumbai City FC encounter

Rowllin Borges picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in the dying minutes of regulation time. He will miss Mumbai City FC's next ISL encounter against NorthEast United FC on Saturday.

"I have a very good squad and I have no excuses. Obviously (Rowllin) Borges is a very good player for us. But, my job as a coach is to field the best remaining players in the next game. And, obviously missing one player is not excuse," Lobera concluded.