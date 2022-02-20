"We made a huge step forward this season" - Ivan Vukomanovic after Kerala Blasters FC's draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

.Kerala Blasters FC drew 2-2 against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. The draw will hurt Kerala as it dampened their hopes of finishing in top four.

The Tuskers currently have 27 points from 16 matches and are two points behind fifth-placed Mumbai City FC. Will dropping two points hamper KBFC's semi-final hopes?

Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"We don't know, it could happen. But we still don't know because there are many other direct duels. There are many other games that, of course, everybody is watching. We have four games that we have to manage to play and to get points from those games."

However, the KBFC gaffer was quick to laud his players and said:

"So whatever happens this season, I think that since we started and again if you look where we were standing in the previous years, I think that we made a huge step forward, but we have to continue building up because we want to be among the best we want Kerala Blasters to be there because of the millions of fans following us. They deserve joy, they deserve to be happy and proud of us."

Juan Ferrando reacts after ATK Mohun Bagan's draw against Kerala Blasters FC

The tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC lived up to its billing. Adrian Luna grabbed a brace for the Tuskers, either side of a David Williams strike. However, Joni Kauko scored in the 97th minute to restore parity in the final moments of the game.

The Mariners head coach was happy that they managed to come away with at least a point. Juan Ferrando said:

"I think in the first half we tried to take some chances and we did the same thing in the second half. But second half was very difficult especially the last six minutes in second half. So, I'm happy that at the end we managed to get a point."

After the draw, ATK Mohun Bagan are placed second in the points table with 30 points from 16 matches, two points behind Hyderabad FC with a game in hand. Will the draw squander ATKMB's chances of finishing first in the league? Ferrando opinedL

"In the end for us, our mentality all the time is to get three points and we prepare the team to get three points. Of course, we didn’t get three points, so I’m upset."

