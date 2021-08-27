We need to careful ahead of the next 2 matches: Igor Stimac

Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac has asked his team to be careful as they prepare for the upcoming friendlies. He believes the players need to recover well from their exhibition match against I-League team Mohammedan Sporting in VYBK on Sunday.

“We need to be careful as we head to the next two matches. We can’t expect much after 10 days of preparation. The legs are still heavy from the load, and we need to slow down, and refresh the players,” Stimac was quoted by AIFF as saying.

The national squad defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-0, courtesy of a goal each from Faruk Choudhary and Ishan Pandita.

Igor Stimac was satisfied with the team’s performance but felt that they should have taken the lead much earlier. However, he pointed out that it was not easy to score given the wet conditions during the match.

“I am happy with the manner our players performed. They should have scored a few goals much earlier. But it was not easy under the heavy downpour, and a heavy pitch,” Igor Stimac explained.

It rained all throughout the match, and the downpour was heavy from midway through the second half.

“The conditions were challenging. The boys are all ready for 45 minutes and we need to be careful going into the next two games against Nepal. We understand that the ATK Mohun Bagan and BFC players will be in better shape than others for two matches against Nepal,” Igor Stimac added.

Igor Stimac and boys to leave for Nepal on Aug 30

The ATK Mohun Bagan players will join the Indian camp in Kolkata on Friday (today), while the Bengaluru FC players will join in New Delhi on August 29 evening.

The Blue Tigers leave for Nepal the next day, i.e., August 30. The first international friendly is slated for September 2, while the second match is on September 5.

Edited by Diptanil Roy