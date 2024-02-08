"We need to convert the chances coming our way" - Hyderabad FC's Makan Chothe ahead of away game against Mohun Bagan SG | ISL 2023-24

Makan Chothe, who arrived at Hyderabad FC from FC Goa in the summer transfer window, has become a regular starter for the Nawabs after the exodus they suffered in January.

Chothe did not get enough chances in the first leg of the ISL but has made the attacking midfielder's role his own in its second phase. Playing with such a young and inexperienced outfit is often a big challenge, and Chothe admitted to it. Mohun Bagan, whom the Nawabs next face in Kolkata on Saturday, will be no easy opponent either.

"To be honest, it is quite challenging for us to play against such experienced teams. However, we are practicing hard at our training ground and working on scenarios. I need to play for the team. We played very well in the last two matches, and we just need to convert the chances coming our way," Chothe said.

"Whenever a situation comes that you are called on to play, you have to be switched on and ready" - Makan Chothe

Makan Chothe is looking forward to playing against Mohun Bagan on Saturday. (Hyd FC Twitter)

Makan Chothe, who scored a brilliant curler in their last game at the Kalinga Super Cup against Sreenidi Deccan in the first-ever Hyderabad derby, is often seen prowling in the opposition's half.

Chothe has partnered well with Abdul Rabeeh on the right wing and Ramhlunchhunga on the left to create a host of chances for the Nawabs in the second phase of the ISL.

Against the Mariners on Saturday, the Manipur-born attacker has to be at his best to link up with the others and create chances as well as convert them for Hyderabad.

"You need to be ready. Whenever a situation comes that you are called on to play, you have to be switched on and ready. I need to prove myself on the pitch and give my hundred per cent whenever the chances arise for me," Chothe said.

"We are a young team along with a few experienced players. It's good to play with this team. We can beat the opposition defenders with our pace if we can weave past them and try to create chances. We have to focus hard and concentrate," he added.