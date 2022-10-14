"We need to fight it out, we have no other option left” - India's head coach Thomas Dennerby ahead of clash against Morocco | FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

After a disastrous start to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 0-8 loss at the hands of the USA, hosts India are eyeing to quickly shift their focus to the match against Morocco on Friday, October 14.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday, October 13, underlined that the Young Tigresses will have a better shot at securing their maiden points in the tournament against the African nation.

In the pre-match press conference, the Swedish tactician averred:

“We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points. We need to fight it out, we have no other option left.”

Against the United States, India looked out of depth as the visitors put to bed Dennerby's ambition of being "hard to score against". However, the head coach stressed that the "biggest problem" against the USA was the inability of the Indian eves to make the right decision at the right moment.

He explained:

“We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment. That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game – the girls need to put their hundred percent on the pitch.”

"The girls need to play free football" - India U-17 Women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby

Although Morocco lost 1-0 to Brazil in their opening game, they showed real fight and grit to keep the scoreline tight.

Dennerby was hence quick to give their upcoming opponents the respect they deserved, saying:

“Morocco are a strong team, who defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive."

For India, only a win over Morocco will keep alive their chances of progressing beyond the group stage. In this regard, Dennerby said:

“We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge. But for us, it is either a win or out of the tournament. The girls need to play free football and they should avail every chance that comes their way. If they are afraid to hold on to the ball, then they may lose the game immediately.”

Dennerby also stated that India will try to put up a better performance against Morocco to showcase that his side can play a better brand of football.

Poll : 0 votes