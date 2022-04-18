"We need to minimize our mistakes on the field" - Kenkre FC head coach ahead of the clash against Sudeva Delhi FC

Bottom-placed Kenkre FC will face Sudeva Delhi FC in the final round of Phase I fixtures of the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are coming into the game with losses in their previous matches and will be hoping to end the league stage on a high.

Newcomers Kenkre are yet to register a single victory in the league so far, having lost 0-1 against Indian Arrows in their previous encounter. Speaking about the last game at the pre-match press conference, the gaffer said:

"We should have asserted more control in the first half and taken our chances when we were presented with them. It was a disappointing defeat and we hope to rectify those mistakes in the next game."

Further talking about the results, the head coach said that the team is looking to bounce back. Akhil underlined the importance of minimizing their mistakes on the field.

"The players are obviously disappointed with the result of the previous game and are looking to bounce back. We need to minimize our mistakes on the field, work hard in training and try to win the next game," the Indian gaffer said.

Kenkre FC's Akhil Kothari remains positive ahead of final Phase I game in the I-League

Kenkre FC haven't adapted to the I-League well. They've lost nine matches so far and have registered just two draws. Although the Mumbai-based club are glued to the bottom spot, Akhil Kothari believes his boys have shown improvement throughout the season.

"As the season has gone on, we have created more and more chances and scored some goals as well so I see that as a big positive. We will continue playing our game and aim for the three points in the next one," Kothari said.

Now with the club guaranteed to play in the relegation playoffs, Kenkre FC will have to do a lot more than just create chances and score goals. Newcomers will have to win games to prolong their stay in the I-League.

