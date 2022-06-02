"We need to be respectful towards our opponents" - India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian senior national team is days away from playing in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia.

With all three teams being ranked lower in the FIFA standings, India are the favorites to qualify from the group. However, national team custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, in a recent conversation with the AIFF Media Team, underlined that the Blue Tigers "need to be respectful" of their opponents and not take anyone lightly.

"Every draw in modern-day football is a tricky one. We need to be respectful towards our opponents. Obviously, they have also been preparing for these three matches, and it’s understandable that they have done their homework much like us. We can't take anyone lightly, not at this stage because the stakes are high," the veteran shot-stopper said.

India are entering the qualifiers on the back of three consecutive defeats in international friendlies, hence the Blue Tigers will truly have to be wary of their opponents.

Igor Stimac's men will kick off their campaign against Cambodia on June 8. 11 nations will qualify for the Asian Cup 2023 from the final round of qualifiers. Six group toppers and five best runners-up will make the cut.

"In 2019 I was still one of the youngsters, but now I am not" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on what has changed since the last time India played in AFC Asian Cup

Meanwhile, Gurpreet is one of the few players in the Indian camp to have played in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. On being asked about his prior experience of playing in the competition, the Bengaluru FC goalkeeper pointed out that the professionalism of the tournament and the organizers is what stands out.

"For me, and for all of us, the entire atmosphere of enjoying a world-class tournament stood out. It was as close as we can get to a World Cup kind of feel. The tournament is so professionally organised. And of course, the memorable game against Thailand, which we won 4-1. Hopefully, we can recreate those moments again," Gurpreet said.

The Blue Tigers were eliminated in the group stage of the 2019 edition of the Asian competition. However, they now have an opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup.

On being asked what has changed for Gurpreet since the last time the Blue Tigers appeared in the Asian Cup, he talked about how he has gained in experience since then.

"In 2019 I was still one of the youngsters, but now I am not. I am now in the category of the older players (laughs). Also, the world was struck by COVID, things have been very different since then. Our day-to-day lives have changed," the 30-year-old stated.

