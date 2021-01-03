"We need to work better after scoring two goals," says Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera after win

Mumbai City FC regained their position on top of the 2020-21 ISL points table as they picked up a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. They have 19 points from 8 matches now, having won 6 games so far.

Although Mumbai City FC won the match, their head coach Sergio Lobera wasn't pleased with the efforts of his side after they took the 2-0 lead. The Islanders succumbed to the high press from the Kerala Blasters attacking unit on multiple occasions and gave away good chances.

For instance, in the 31st minute of the match, Sahal Abdul Samad had a good chance to score. He dispossessed Mourtada Fall, played a one-two pass with Jordan Murray, and dribbled past Hernan Santana to create a one-on-one opportunity for himself with the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper. However, Amrinder Singh produced a wonderful save.

Speaking to the media after the match, Lobera said:

"The first minutes are very important to us. We spoke before the game about this and I am very happy with the start of the game. But, I am not very happy with the way we managed the situation after it was 2-0. They took chances from our mistakes and increased their motivation. We need to work better after scoring two goals."

I am very happy with Amrinder Singh: Sergio Lobera

Amrinder Singh (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Amrinder Singh picked up the fifth clean sheet of the tournament for Mumbai City FC and deservedly got the 'Hero of the Match' award. Heaping praise on the India international, Lobera added:

"I am very happy with Amrinder (Singh) and his performances. We won the game 2-0. But, they had two or three clear chances and Amrinder worked very well."

Mumbai City FC could have got another goal in the 72nd minute when Hugo Boumous was awarded a penalty. Although the decision was a contentious one, the Frenchman failed to convert the spot-kick as the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes guessed it right.

The Mumbai City FC gaffer wasn't happy about it and about the other missed chances. He stressed on the need to keep possession of the ball.

"It is not always about the result. It's about how it is possible to win. I think today we gave opportunities to the opponent team (Kerala Blasters) and the match was very open. We missed some clear chances also, like the penalty. We need to keep possession of the ball, especially, when we are leading 2-0.

"We had clear chances and if it becomes 3-0, the game is over. We gave them opportunities. We are now focussing on the next game. We have only two days to recover. We need to work very well with the players after today's game," Lobera concluded.

Mumbai City FC face Bengaluru FC in an exciting clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, on January 5.