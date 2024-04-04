"We have nothing to lose but six points to get" - Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Aman Kumar Sahni on close finish to the season | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC travel to the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon, Goa to take on FC Goa in a match in the Indian Super League on April 5, Friday.

The Nawabs come into this game on the back of a 0-3 loss to Mumbai City at home on Monday. Goa, on the other hand, beat Bengaluru FC in their last encounter, which was incidentally before the international break.

Second-choice goalkeeper Aman Kumar Sahni, who has not made his debut for the club yet but has waited on the benches for long enough, addressed the media ahead of the game.

"We are very confident in ourselves. We have created a lot of chances in our last few games. Had we converted them, the scorelines would have been different. However, we have nothing to lose but six points to get! We are prepared and ready (for the Goa challenge)," said Sahni.

"I still have to make my debut for the club, so I am working on that to prove myself" - Aman Kumar Sahni

Sahni said that he has learnt a lot from newly-appointed goalkeeping coach Felix D'Souza. [Hyd FC]

Hyderabad will want to spoil Goa's party on Friday given that the latter still have a chance of winning the ISL Shield. If the Nawabs draw against or beat the Gaurs on Friday, it will sound the death knell for the latter's hopes this season.

Sahni spoke about how first-choice goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has helped him at training and how much he has learned from the senior pro. He also praised newly appointed goalkeeping coach Felix D'Souza.

"All the players are up to the mark but we are learning from our seniors. We are just lacking in some experience - that's all. That will also come. He (Kattimani) pushes me a lot in training. Both the coaches - Felix D'Souza and Thangboi Singto - have pushed me hard as well. I still have to make my debut for the club, so I am working on that to prove myself," he added.