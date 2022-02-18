"We are now at the final line of the race" - Kerala Blasters FC boss ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan clash

Resilient Kerala Blasters FC face high-flying ATK Mohun Bagan in their next Indian Super League game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Saturday. In their previous encounter against the Mariners, the Tuskers suffered a humiliating 4-2 loss.

However, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic opined that the loss in the reverse fixture was a long time ago and things have changed in both camps since then. The Serbian gaffer said:

"The loss (against ATK Mohun Bagan) feels like it happened three years ago because of what we have achieved so far. It happened a long time ago, and since then many things have changed in our camp. We are now at the final line of the race."

"It is now about how the teams will respond and enter the fight in what mentality because we have good teams fighting for the points to reach the top. I hope on Saturday, we have a good game because now the players are motivated to show that against one very good team."

Since Juan Ferrando took over as the ATKMB head coach, the side has tried various formations and systems while sticking to their footballing ideology. Does it bother Vukomanovic that he can't predict the formation ATK Mohun Bagan will deploy? The Kerala Blasters FC head coach said:

"No, it doesn’t because in our preparation we look at ourselves more than our opponents. As a coach, you learn you don’t have to bother with things you cannot control. You have scouting but you cannot know how things will happen. We then look at ourselves, how we want to attack and defend. They are a good side and that’s why they are on the top. We will show we have quality and we will be competitive."

"I am certain that they will play more minutes" - Ivan Vukomanovic on Kerala Blasters FC youngsters

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Kerala Blasters FC and Ivan Vukomanovic have given opportunities to multiple youngsters. Even in the last game against SC East Bengal, the Tuskers played the likes of Bijoy Varghese, Sanjeev Stalin and Ayush Adhikari.

However, some of the changes were forced due to injuries to other senior players. Asked if the youngsters will retain their spots when the injured players return, Vukomanovic said:

"I am happy that so far, all our boys have had playtime and for youngsters, it is important to build their shape and grow up as players because ISL is a tough competition. A lot of them have improved in many aspects and I am certain that they will play more minutes. I am sorry that the league only goes for four months. If there were 7-8 months, the players will get more moments to explore and experience."

Kerala Blasters FC are currently fourth in the points table with 26 points from 15 games. Meanwhile, the Mariners have 29 points from the same number of games and can go to the top with a victory tomorrow.

