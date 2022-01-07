"We have a plan"- ATK Mohun Bagan head coach ahead of ISL clash against Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan came close to winning against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday before a late equalizer by Javier Siverio spoiled their chances of making it to the top of the points table in the 2021-22 ISL.

On Saturday, the Mariners will take the field at Fatorda against a strong Odisha FC side who beat reigning champions Mumbai City FC 4-2 in their previous outing.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando will have issues deciding on the starting line-up given the injuries to some key names.

Speaking at a virtual pre-match news conference, Ferrando said:

"We have a plan. Of course, we need to continue working and improving on our plan. Sometimes it is difficult because of the injuries. But I have complete trust in this team."

Midfielder Carl McHugh suffered a knock to the head during the last game.

"At the moment we are waiting for the doctors to say something about Carl's situation. It's necessary to give it 24-48 hours to understand his condition," the coach said.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach discusses his options in midfield

ATK Mohun Bagan will miss the services of star playmaker Hugo Boumous, who will be serving a suspension, but the coach is confident that given the options in the side the team will be able to fill the gap.

"I am happy we have options. But it is very important that we have a plan and we stick to it. For me, it's important that the players understand the plan. We also have many options in midfield. Players like Joni, Sahil and Lenny who can get the job done," Ferrando said.

Although disappointed at not securing full points against Hyderabad FC, Ferrando said the team took away many positives from the game.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan