Since 2001, India hadn't registered a single away victory in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, on the fated night of November 16, a new chapter was written in the history books by Igor Stimac's men. They clawed to a valiant 1-0 victory over Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in their opening match of the WC 2026 Qualifiers.

The result definitely needs to be attributed to the resilient performance of the Blue Tigers. However, there was also a significant part played by the away supporters, who thronged the stadium in numbers.

Whenever India were in possession, the roars and cheers engulfed the support for the opposition. Earlier on Friday, national team head coach Igor Stimac was swift to express his gratitude for the traveling fans, and soon after, Sunil Chhetri followed suit.

The national team skipper, in his post on social media platform X, lauded the fans and said:

"We played a home game in Kuwait last night. To each and everyone who came and supported us, thank you, and I hope you too enjoyed the evening as much as we enjoyed your support."

The ambiance, without an iota of doubt, pushed the Blue Tigers forward as they grabbed the lead in the 75th minute through Manvir Singh.

Ultimately, despite not being at their lethal best, India managed to walk away with the full three points and start their Qualifiers campaign on a positive note.

A look at India's position in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers' points table

The away victory on the opening matchday was a huge boost for Sunil Chhetri and Co., as it perfectly set the platform for them to eventually secure the second spot. Drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Afghanistan, and their Thursday's opponents, Kuwait, India are well placed to qualify for the third round.

The 1-0 victory puts them in second place currently, behind Qatar, who hammered Afghanistan 8-1 in their opener.

The 2022 World Cup hosts already have a huge lead in goal difference and will next travel to India. For the Blue Tigers, even a point would be more than an ideal result.

Meanwhile, Kuwait and Afghanistan have both suffered defeats in their first game but can still make amends.