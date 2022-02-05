We are all playing like fighters: Ivan Vukomanovic after 10-man Kerala Blasters FC overcome NorthEast United FC 

Kerala Blasters FC, even with a man down, scripted a gallant 2-1 victory against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match was played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lauded his players for the fight they showed. After the game, the Kerala Blasters FC gaffer told the media:

"I must admit that I'm really pleased. Because we knew before this game, that for us, it will be the most difficult game of the season when you are facing an opponent who has nothing to lose. Today, for us, it was really hard, especially in the first half, where we wanted to show certain things that we didn't show, and actually, in the dressing room, we needed to say certain things to shuffle a little bit, our situation."

Vukomanovic narrated how Kerala Blasters FC got back on track in the second half after a goalless first half. He said:

"And then in the second half, we responded in a correct way, because we needed to make the difference, we needed to push harder, we need to score the goals to achieve three points. As a coach, I'm very pleased because in difficult circumstances, and especially in our difficult moments, fighting for the top of the table, to be there, to stay there, and to compete till the end, we knew that we had to overcome ourselves today."

Before Ayush Adhikari picked up his second yellow and got sent off, KBFC were on top of the Highlanders and had a one-goal lead. However, after the red card in the 70th minute, NorthEast United FC upped the ante with the man advantage.

The Tuskers still managed to score against the run of play in the 82nd minute and seal the tie. NorthEast United FC scored a goal at the end but it was too late.

Asked if the performance spoke a lot about the character of the team, Vukomanovic said:

"In these kinds of games, like today, you don't have to show the quality that you are a magician, you don't have to show the quality that you can play nice football. Because sometimes in these kinds of games, you have to win with mentality, with character, with fighting, with a commitment to your team and your teammates. And that, as a coach, makes me really happy."

He further added:

"Because comparing maybe with previous periods of our club, I'm happy. We are all happy that we are in this season, playing like fighters, wanting to achieve the points, fighting together for every ball."

The coach also talked about Adhikari's performance and his sending off against NorthEast United FC. He said:

"From my side, it doesn't matter. Ayush is a great guy and a great player, with the huge potential to improve even more. And he himself as a young player must understand that in these kinds of circumstances he must perform. I'm very happy with his performance today. Even though he got two yellow cards, it happens in football, he must continue working hard."

We have to sit down and solve the problem: Khalid Jamil after NorthEast United FC's loss against Kerala Blasters FC

While Ivan Vukomanovic was visibly elated by his team's performance, NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil looked like a dejected figure. His answers were precise, unlike his side's passing in the final third.

Asked if Kerala Blasters FC were the better team on the night, the Highlanders head coach said:

"Yes, you can say that. They played well. We also played well in the first half and our players also worked very hard, but unfortunately, we conceded goals. We scored the last goal in the last minute, but the other team played well."

Although Kerala Blasters FC were down to 10 men, NorthEast United FC failed to capitalize on the advantage. Speaking about the same, Jamil said:

"Yes, it was an advantage for us. But they scored the second goal so that is why everyone's morale came down."

He added:

"We have to sit down with our staff and the technical director and solve the problem."

