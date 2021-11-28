"We prepare for every game like it's the final of the Finals"- Chennaiyin FC's Bandovic ahead of their ISL clash against NorthEast United FC 

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will look forward to continuing their winning streak when they face NorthEast United FC. It will be their second 2021-22 Hero ISL encounter and take place on Monday at PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Ahead of the clash, Chennaiyin FC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic and midfielder Vladmir Koman addressed the media. They spoke about their thoughts going into their second fixture in the eighth edition of the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC won their first match against Hyderabad FC 1-0. Despite that, their coach highlighted the style of play he wants to play and called on his team to improve. Their attack was quite flimsy in that game, and Bozdiar claims his men are working hard to improve. He said:

“As I said, in the last game our attack lost a lot of balls. I know it the players can attack better. They have shown me during training and in the friendly games, that they can do it. We have the desire to win games. It is tough to change after just one game and training session. We need to understand that it was the first game for the team after many months. So, for us, it is important to have concentration and to keep the ball more. I’m confident that the team can do it in the next game."

When asked if the win helped the team build confidence after the previous game, the gaffer replied:

"For me every win is a good win. It is very important for mentality and confidence if you start the campaign with three points. We know that we need to be, like we said, better in attacking and need to win many duels. We need to be stronger there. We have confidence and we know what we can do."

Rafael Crivellaro is one of Chennaiyin FC's greatest players. His presence in midfield has proven to be a crucial facet of Chennaiyin's goal-scoring threat in recent years. The midfielder will now be out of action for the next four weeks due to a muscle ailment. His absence will hurt the team's set-up.

However, the head coach feels that every player on the team plays a vital part. He added:

"Rafa is an important player, but my team does not rely on a single individual. Every player has an important part to play. We will do everything we can during rehab to get Rafa back as soon as possible. I'll tell it again, my team is dependent on all of its players, not just Rafael. We're prepared as a group. Koman's role is far too crucial in the absence of Rafa."

Chennaiyin FC players during their training session. Pic credits: CHENNAIYIN FC

Chennaiyin FC have a tough battle when they play previous season's semi-finalists, NorthEast United FC. Gaffer Bozidar acknowledged the strength of NEUFC's roster. But he believes his team is optimistic despite numerous challenges and is well-prepared. Bandovic further added:

“For me, there are no easy games, even if they win their first two games, or they take only one point. They did very well last season. They are a strong team, and we must remain concentrated for the entire 90 minutes. I'm sure they analyze us in the same way we analyze them. We can only make this game easier by how we approach it, how we prepare for it, and how we think about it. We need to be mentally prepared, show discipline and concentration."

"When the team wins, there is always a double satisfaction"- Chennaiyin's Vladimir Koman elated on his stint in India

Vladimir Koman looks upbeat ahead of the next game against NEUFC

Vladmir Koman was Chennaiyin FC's first goal scorer this season. The Hungarian's brilliance in midfield proved to be a crucial factor in CFC's triumph against the Nizams. When asked how he felt about scoring in India for the first time and what his personal goal was, he replied:

"My personal goal is to make us as a team as good as we can be, and the club is first and foremost in my mind. I was happy that we won the game, especially with the penalty goal, but it is not important for us as a team. The ultimate focus is to provide a result for the team that is good to everyone."

Vladimir Koman has big boots to fill in the absence of Rafael Crivellaro. He is up for any challenge and believes that his experience will be invaluable in assisting his teammates to progress. The attacking midfielder went on to say:

"With the first victory, I'm hoping that the other players will gain confidence as well. I know what we're capable of, and I'm hoping that we'll be able to demonstrate the true quality of what we have. When the team wins, there is always a double satisfaction."

Chennaiyin FC will look forward to win the scond match. Pic credits: Chennaiyin FC

Vladimir believes his team are optimistic despite the numerous challenges. He said they are well prepared ahead of their next clash against the Highlanders. The attacking midfielder added:

“We started the game with a little less confidence, I feel, but I think we showed the desire to win and it would’ve surely given confidence to the other players as well. We need to improve and I know the team can do, we have seen it in the friendly games. Our opponents are good and we respect them, but we will go into the next game with more confidence. I hope we will do well."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chennaiyin FC will look forward to making it two wins in a row in the 2021-22 ISL season. However, Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC will be a threat and will not make it easy for the Southern Champions.

Edited by Aditya Singh