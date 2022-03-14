"We have prepared the best we can" - RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach ahead of I-League clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC are scheduled to take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in their next game of the 2021-22 I-League season. Their previous encounter against Aizawl FC saw the side making a late comeback to emerge victorious.

Head coach Ashley Westwood addressed the media ahead of his side's next encounter against the I-League debutants. The English football coach shed some light on his side's preparations before the game against Sreenidhi. He said:

"We have prepared the best we can. The games are coming thick and fast. We don't have much time to recover. You can do as much as you can to get the boys refreshed and regenerated. We had a look at Sreenidi and are trying to plan accordingly."

Westwood reflected on the team's outing against Aizawl FC. He shared how the team from the northeast approach their games. He said:

"We knew Aizawl was going to be a difficult opponent. We knew they tried different rotations that you don't come up against normally. We didn't start well. But we played till the last minute."

RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach does not want a goal-fest against Sreenidi Deccan FC

Most of the matches played by these two sides have seen a number of goals this season. However, head coach Ashley Westwood does not want to see a repeat of his side's performance against Aizawl this time around. He stated:

"We do not hope to see another goal fest. So we need to work hard on our defending and not focus on what Sreenidi are doing."

Westwood further stated that their opponents Aizawl FC, being at the bottom of the table, dominated the match against them. He knows his team needs to keep improving and so he doesn't consider his side to be favorites to win the league yet.

