"We are under no pressure to keep the top spot" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has stated that his team is under no pressure to retain the pole position in the ongoing edition of the ISL.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Mariners' away clash against Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday, March 13, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, the 66-year-old said:

"We are under no pressure to keep the top spot. We are going one match at a time. Our target is to win the next match, which is against Kerala. It’s too much pressure for the players and the staff to think of the top spot. We don’t want maximum pressure, we need minimum pressure."

The Kolkata giants reached the top spot in the points table after their 3-1 derby win against arch-rivals East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, March 10. Unhappy with the ISL scheduling, a visibly disappointed Mohun Bagan Super Giant bossman opened up about the challenges of playing two matches in quick succession by saying:

"The derby has been left in the stadium. It’s very difficult for us, not to train and leave for the airport to travel there soon. I don’t understand, how you can play one match after 48 hours or so. But we are professionals and know the conditions of the rules. But the rules need to be the same for everyone, that is fair. Today, we can work on our recovery from the last match and also think about the match plan for Kerala."

"Both matches are similar matches in intensity" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant manager Antonio Lopez Habas

Heaping praise on Kerala Blasters FC, Antonio Lopez Habas asserted that the Kolkata derby and the upcoming fixture against the Men in Yellow are similar in terms of intensity.

The immensely experienced gaffer stressed the importance of Mohun Bagan Super Giant players being intelligent and prepared to face Ivan Vukomanovic's men in their backyard:

"Both matches are similar matches in intensity. There are no easy matches for us or the opponents. We must analyze the opponents. We have respect for them and we have prepared for the conditions of their stadium. We know the atmosphere, we know about their team and we need to work on our possibilities too. We have to be intelligent and prepared."

Meanwhile, Indian internationals Sahal Abdul Samad and Pritam Kotal will be facing their former teams when Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC take the field in Kochi. Reflecting his thoughts about this, the Spaniard further went on to add:

"It’s not like we are playing with one player only, but all eleven. In football, it’s normal to have one player to be in one club and then in another one. I have to try the sentimentality to be positive and not negative. If Sahal played for Kerala last year, I have to ensure that he plays well against them. I hope the same goes for Pritam (Kotal) too."

Mumbai City FC replaced Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the top of the table after their 4-1 home victory over NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, March 12. While the Islanders have 39 points from 19 matches, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are at the second spot, thereby trailing the league leaders by three points having played two matches less.