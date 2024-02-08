"We promise to give our 100% to make this club and city proud" - Aizawl FC's Joe Zoherliana geared up for the second phase of I-League 2023-24

Joe Zoherliana, who moved back to his boyhood club Aizawl FC from NorthEast United FC on a free transfer in the summer window, has hit the ground running in Mizoram.

The right-back is known for his piercing runs down the wings, crossing balls towards his attackers and making confident challenges on opposition attackers whenever he comes up one-on-one against them.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on Thursday, Joe maintained that moving back to Aizawl was no hassle at all, especially since he had already spent a couple of seasons here from 2018 to 2020.

It was for the People's Club that Joe made his debut in professional football in the 2018-19 season, and hence he has a lot of fond memories attached to them.

"Being back at my boyhood club feels great! I can easily adapt here as this has, is and always will be my home. It was not much of a difference moving here as I knew the people here very well and had already worked with them in the past. It was quite an emotional moment for me and now I feel that I am back home," said Joe.

Joe, who has also scored three goals in the I-League this season, stands out from his competitors in other teams owing to his clinical nature in front of the net.

However, when commended on the feat, the 24-year-old was quick to brush it off and credit his teammates for their support on the pitch.

"Who says a right-back can’t score!? (laughs). Actually, I was quite lucky that I could put my name on the scoresheet. All thanks to my teammates for helping me push and try to earn positive results for the team. It would not have been easy at all without their support, and I am extremely grateful to them," he added.

Joe Zoherliana came back to Aizawl FC from NorthEast United earlier this season. (AFC Media.)

Aizawl, who are ranked in the fourth position of the I-League table at the time of writing with 19 points to their name, know that the going will not be easy for them in the second phase at all.

As a part of the leadership group, Joe knows that he will have to inspire the team from the front with his actions and bring all the experience he has to the fore.

Having been a regular starter for the Highlanders helped Joe last season, and the People's Club have benefitted from his expertise this year. Seldom is a player known to prepare as thoroughly for one's opponents as Joe in the I-League.

"We had quite a good first phase of the I-League and our plan and ambition is to finish the second phase much better than the first. We as a young squad are eager and hungry to fight for the title. No matter what the outcome, we promise to give our 100% on and off the pitch to make this club and city proud!" said Joe.

"Beating a team that sits above us on the table brings us closer to our goals" - Joe Zoherliana

One of the biggest challenges that Aizawl will face is against Mohammedan SC, whom they will take on at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams are separated by eight points at the moment, and Aizawl will be keen on bridging the gap with a win in home conditions.

"We have prepared and trained well enough for this match against Mohammedan. Beating a team that sits above us on the table brings us closer to our goals, and that is what we will be keen on doing here. We are very ambitious, and nothing short of a victory will do for us in this game. It is a big game for us," he concluded.