"You will see the best possible football from us" – FC Goa's Adil Khan ready for Mumbai City FC showdown

Adil Khan signed for FC Goa in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) mid-season transfer window and went on to become a vital cog for the side. The 32-year-old defender played a huge role in guiding the side into the ISL playoffs.

Adil even found his name in the 35-man probable Indian football squad announced for the upcoming Oman and UAE friendlies. But his focus, for now, is completely on guiding FC Goa to the ISL final.

FC Goa will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the second leg of their semi-final on March 7. The first leg finished 2-2.

Ahead of the first leg, Sportskeeda caught up with Adil Khan for an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Q) How did you feel after a move to FC Goa?

Adil Khan: I feel really good and happy because I got some much-needed game time. The whole idea of the move was to start playing again. Also, another key aspect of the move was to play for my home team. Being from Goa, it’s a pleasure to represent FC Goa in the ISL.

Q) What do you think about the growth of Indian Football in recent years? Do you think India could be among the teams playing in the FIFA World Cup?

Adil Khan: India has improved a lot in recent years. We have to be positive and patient, the game is on the right path. It’s a process, so it will take some time to reach that level but I believe if things go the same way or improve more in terms of quality we will see India soon playing the World Cup.

Q) Tell us about your career so far - talk us through the journey, from playing for Mohun Bagan to an ISL start with Delhi Dynamos to a huge role in Pune City and now Hyderabad and FC Goa.

Adil Khan: It’s an amazing journey for me, playing for so many clubs. And playing for the big clubs in Indian football makes me happy. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my playing career and I hope I have entertained every fan who has supported me and watched me play for their clubs.

Q) You suffered an injury that kept you out for a long time. How did you cope up with that situation?

Adil Khan: I have said it in my previous interactions, I never gave up on my passion and worked hard to come back every time I fell off. From this, I have learned a very important life lesson and changed myself according to the circumstances. I am really happy to be back to do what I love, so no regrets.

Q) Tell us something about coach Juan Ferrando and what you like about him.

Adil Khan: Juan is a very nice coach to play under, he lets you do things without any pressure. He wants his players to enjoy every game which is good for us and allows us to express ourselves openly.

Q) Ahead of the important clash against Mumbai City FC, what is your message for the fans?

Adil Khan: We know it’s going to be a tough battle between two good teams. We don’t know what the the result will be but we promise it’s going to be entertaining and you will see the best possible football from us. So keep supporting the way you all have been doing. I hope we can give you guys the result and the trophy at the end of the tournament. Forca Goa!

Q) Pick a 5-a side team consisting of players you've played with.

Adil Khan: Kattimani, Adil, Brandon, Noguera, Angulo.

Q) Which FC Goa youngster do you think will play a vital cog for the national side soon?

Adil Khan: I think Princeton Rebello & Glan Martins are two guys I think can make it to the national team.

Q) How do you plan to approach the friendlies against Oman and UAE?

Adil Khan: It's a great opportunity for the Indian team to know where we stand, as we know we are playing international games after almost a year with lots of young and new players. It is going to be a good competition for sure, in the squad. So, I am looking forward to a great exposure for myself and the youngsters.