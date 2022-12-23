"We're pretty much confident" - Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed upbeat ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters will face Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their 11th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Monday (December 26).

Chennaiyin FC put an end to Kerala Blasters' five-match winning run, holding them to a draw earlier this week. Ivan Vukomanovic's side nevertheless sit fifth in the ISL table with 19 points from 10 games.

Kerala Blasters will be determined to return to winning ways when they host Odisha FC the day after Christmas. The Juggernauts are placed sixth in the standings, but are level on points with their upcoming opponents.

Excerpts from Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed's pre-match press conference:

On Kerala Blasters' upcoming challenge against Odisha FC:

"I think it's a very important match. I'd even say that it is one of the most important matches of the season because they're on the same points as we have. I think we've been playing good football, they've been playing [as well].

"We respect them, but it's our home match, and I think with the support of the fans and home-ground advantage, we should achieve something in this match. I think we're pretty much confident even though we respect our opponents and their coach.

"They've been doing pretty well, especially this season, but we'll take it as a very serious challenge. If we want to go further in this tournament, I think we need to get a positive result in this match."

On the five-match winning streak being ended by Chennaiyin FC:

"It's the past. I think we dominated them. They started well first and then after we scored the goal we got good half-chances. But, in away matches, it won't be easy for many teams to play against Chennaiyin FC.

"They had mixed results, but they're a good team. Sometimes, in away matches, one point is not a bad result. The most important part of this campaign for us is that we haven't lost in the last six matches. We will hopefully continue that streak and move further ahead in the table."

On the importance of returning to winning ways and potentially changing style of play:

"We'll continue the same way we've been playing because that is what has been giving us positive results in the last six matches. I don't think there will be anything different, but yes, with a lot of respect for the opponents - they've been doing quite well - we'll try to avoid the mistakes that we made against them in the previous match, which was away long back.

"After that, we fixed a lot of things. We also changed our way of approach to games. That's how we got these results. As a physical part, we've improved a lot. We've got 1-0 wins against teams who had bigger players who rely on set-pieces such as Jamshedpur.

"We've improved a lot since then and I think we're ready for the challenge [against Odisha FC]. We'll go with a positive frame of mind. We can't wait for the match."

On the availability of Kerala Blasters players for Monday's clash:

"As of now, I think everyone is available. Hopefully, we continue [that way] and there are no injuries at the last moment. As of now, everyone is available."

"We've become more understanding of each other" - Jeakson Singh opens up on partnership with Ivan Kaliyuzhnyi

Ahmed was joined by Kerala Blasters midfielder Jeakson Singh for the pre-match press conference. The 21-year-old has started in each of the team's 10 matches in the ISL so far this season.

On losing to Odisha FC earlier in the season:

"I think the match [against Odisha FC away from home] was going pretty well. We were winning 1-0, but we conceded, I think, very easy goals. We gave them easy goals and they came back. It was their home match, I think maybe it was an advantage for them. But, the match was tough, not easy", Jeakson said.

On his partnership with foreign midfielder Ivan Kaliyuzhnyi:

"Last time, I was playing with Puitea [Lalthathanga Khawlhring], he's also a good player. Now, with Vanya [Kaliyuzhnyi], we suddenly started playing together. We're both starting to know each other well. But, before, in the first two or three matches, we weren't completely understanding [each other], what he wants to do, what I want to do.

"Now, I think, we've become more understanding of each other. It's good for the team, it's good for both of us to perform well, and to help the team to win matches."

Kerala Blasters will be determined to reduce the gap with ISL table-toppers Mumbai City FC with a home win against Odisha FC on Monday.

