"We're trying to improve by winning for the first time this season" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

Hyderabad FC travel to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League on Saturday. After a horrendous start to the season, the Nawabs have now managed to bag three consecutive draws.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, who was appointed ahead of this season, knows that he has a tough job on his hands given that the side is in transition. Facing Kerala Blasters, who are ranked in the second position with 13 points, is always a threatening proposition, and Saturday will be no different.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Singto reiterated how important it was for the Hyderabad players to play for the glory of the club.

“We are trying to improve and bring better morale by winning for the first time this season. The morale has always been good. Whether it is in training or the pitch, they play for the badge and glory of the club,” Thangboi Singto said.

“The (international) break has been good in terms of getting physically and mentally fresh,” he added.

It is no secret that Hyderabad have not got off to the best of starts this season. They lost the first three games, all to narrow margins, and then drew the next three and occupy the second-last position ahead of the Punjab FC.

“For us, the first three games we lost, and then we came back. If you see the score, I think we did not lose badly. We lost the first game 1-2 and then the next two games by a 0-1 scoreline,” Singto said.

“There were some games where we could have got maximum points but that is football. We tried our best,” he added.

Anuj Kumar and Hitesh Sharma to miss out for Hyderabad FC with injuries

Hyderabad FC players in training. (Credits: HFC)

Hyderabad FC have received quite a few big blows with injuries to reserve goalkeeper Anuj Kumar and midfielder Hitesh Sharma. Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim too is doubtful for the visitors.

This means that the Hyderabad management may think of calling senior goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, who is recovering from a facial injury, back into the matchday squad.

Thangboi Singto, who was formerly the assistant coach of Kerala Blasters, knows that Kochi is a special place to play football. As a matter of course, he is not taking them lightly at all.

"Kerala is always special. As we all know, for everyone involved in football, it is a place where football is on fire. I think the players want to play in that atmosphere,” he said.

“Kerala Blasters are a tough team. They are in second position in the table if I am not wrong. I hope we create great memories when we play,” Singto signed off.