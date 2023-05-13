"We have to be ready" - India head coach Igor Stimac reflects on the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw 

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw took place on Thursday, May 11, at the Opera House in Doha, Qatar. India were drawn in a tough group comprising Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

The Blue Tigers’ journey in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup came to an agonizing end as they were knocked out in the group stages. However, India will look to bounce back this time around despite the odds stacked against them.

Head coach Igor Stimac made an appearance during the draw. Speaking to the Times of India after the conclusion of the event, he stated:

"We always knew it was going to be a tough group, but I don’t want to waste time thinking about it. This group is much tougher than (than 2019) but being in pot four, whichever teams we draw, would always be much higher. This could have been even worse."

Despite being grouped against difficult teams, Stimac sounded optimistic. He believes that India’s opponents certainly know the threat they possess.

"If you look at the coaches of the teams we face, this should be one of the toughest group," he added. "All very serious and experienced coaches. But what’s giving me confidence is that whoever I have met here, they say India is an organized side and looks like a team that can hurt others. That’s something we can build on. "

India will face Australia in the opening encounter on January 13, followed by games against Uzbekistan and Syria on January 18 and January 22, respectively.

"It’s all about preparations" – India head coach Igor Stimac

India will have ample amount of time to prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. They are set to compete in the Hero Intercontinental Cup before eventually playing the SAFF Championship in July.

Igor Stimac opened up about the importance of preparations ahead of the competition, saying:

"Now it’s all about preparations. I spoke with several coaches here and most of them will have a four-week camp. Some of the teams will miss players who are playing in Europe since the clubs will release only a week prior, but the others will be available. We have to be ready. "

India have hit their stride in recent weeks with victories over Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in the Hero Tri-Nation tournament boosting their FIFA rankings.

Despite being drawn in a tough group in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the Blue Tigers have the potential to cause an upset, and Stimac will be backing his side to go one step further this time around.

