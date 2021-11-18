"We are settled now as a unit and ready to go” — Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha

Chennaiyin FC's assistant Coach Sabir Pasha oversees a training (Pic Credits: Chennaiyin FC)

We are now less than 48 hours away from the commencement of the ISL's 2021/22 season.

Chennaiyin FC will kick off their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. After a lackluster 2020-21 season, the Marina Machans will look forward to a fresh start under newly appointed head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

Ahead of the ISL's fast-approaching start date, Chennaiyin's Assistant Coach Sabir Pasha and young striker Rahim Ali addressed the media via Zoom in a virtual press conference to speak about their pre-season preparations.

Chennaiyin FC



FT: Suhail shoots into an empty net to make it three goal to us. Melroy did well to clear the ball off the line to ensure a clean sheet on the night.

Practice sessions are going well and we're showing great progress— Sabir Pasha

Pasha commented on how living in a bubble has affected the squad, and maintained that team morale was high coming into the new season.

"Well, I would say that it isn't easy for anybody to be in a bubble. But we have come to do what we like the most, and that is in that way, so we are lucky each day to stay in the bubble. But we feel like a family here. It's always difficult, but I feel if you just think about football for you and everybody else, the decisions are going well on the ground. That is what we love the most."

With a new squad and a new occasion on the rise, the Marina Machans began their ISL pre-season training on September 26 and have been preparing for the upcoming season ever since.

The team has also played five warm-up games against rival ISL clubs. By welcoming aboard a few high-profile foreign signings and a head coach with a proven track record in Asia, the club has revitalized its squad.

The former India international also discussed his observations about the squad during their pre-season. Pasha was upbeat, stating that the club's pre-season has been largely focused on experimenting with different lineups.

"Practice sessions are going well. It’s difficult to gel when you have new players in your team but pre-season has been going right for us and we have done very well. They [players] have been showing great progress as a unit. We played warm-up matches and players know what we require from them. We are settled now as a unit and ready to go."

The Blues will surely be a worthy foe for other ISL sides this season as they look to be more threatening than ever before. The entire squad appears to be extremely balanced, with a perfect blend of youth and experience in every position.

Chennaiyin FC



FT: Rahim had doubled our lead early in the second half but Bengaluru scored three goals in the last 30 minutes to take the game 3-2.

Pasha is quite aware of the strong competition around them and has emphasized that they will want to capitalize on every opportunity in order to win matches. He further added:

"It’s not going to be easy for us or anyone for that matter. In ISL, it's all about how you perform on that particular day. Our immediate target is to win matches and we cannot do like last season, creating chances and not finishing. We just have to put the ball in the net. That's our main target."

On Rafael Crivellaro's Injury

Chennaiyin FC's former captain Rafael Crivellaro is an absolute firecracker in the team's attacking line-up. His performances in midfield have proven to be a crucial component of Chennaiyin's goal-scoring threat over the last couple of years. However, he has been ruled out of pre-season games due to a muscular ailment. Pasha offered encouragement to the fans regarding Crivellaro's status and return date.

"Rafael Crivellaro recently suffered a muscle injury and is recovering well. We didn't want to risk him during practice matches. His training will get more intense as days go by. He is an important player. So we have been monitoring him very closely. He's shown great improvement. He will be back in the team soon."

Chennaiyin's star-striker Rahim Ali spoke about his season preparations

Rahim Ali is one of the most exciting prospects to watch out for in the upcoming ISL season. The young striker's presence in the attack will pose a real threat to opponents. Ali scored one goal and assisted on another in the recently concluded AFC U-23 qualifiers. In the pre-season friendlies, he maintained his strong form, scoring one goal against Bengaluru FC. He spoke about his expectations for the upcoming season and ended on a positive note.

"I will try to help the team for the whole 90 minutes if I get the chance to do so. There will be a lot of foreigners in the ISL, so if the coach chooses to play me as the number nine, it will be a huge opportunity for me. I'll need to be physically prepared for that. It's not an easy post to fill. I'll also have to mentally prepared to play at that level."

Rahim Ali looks upbeat ahead of the new season (Image credits: Chennaiyin FC)

The countdown to the 2021-22 ISL campaign brings with it new challenges and opportunities. Only time will tell if Chennaiyin FC can rekindle their mojo and ultimately win their third championship this year.

