"We showed what we can do against them in the Super Cup" - Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath not afraid of Mohun Bagan | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC travel to Kolkata to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 10.

While the Nawabs continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with a mere four points to their name, the Mariners are fifth and hungry following their 2-2 draw with East Bengal last weekend.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath addressed the media on Thursday, February 8, and stressed the importance of focusing on the process.

"If you see Mohun Bagan, one of their biggest strengths is that they have experienced players. They have a lot of good foreigners and even Indian players. Having said that, we showed what we can do against them in the Super Cup. We were leading the game till the 88th minute. They were playing five foreigners but our boys were unfazed. This means that we can do well against them on Saturday as well," said Shameel.

"We are working hard at training. What we can offer to our fans is much better; they deserve better. Over the last two matches, the young boys have done well. We are focusing on our upcoming games and I am sure that we will be able to do well and pick up points. We know that playing in Calcutta is difficult for any away team," he added.

"I don't think that Mohun Bagan are easy to play against at any time" - Shameel Chembakath

Shameel knows that Hyderabad will not have it easy against the Mariners. (Twitter)

Shameel, who as assistant coach of Hyderabad FC has overseen the growth and development of the young players turning out for them after the exodus of the winter transfer window, is pleased with their efforts.

He knows that these young boys have a lot of promise and with a bit of hard work in training, they can be crafted into big-game players. And games don't come bigger than the ones at the Salt Lake Stadium.

"As you can see, a lot of our youngsters have come off the bench and done well. Whoever has been doing well so far, if they can maintain this consistency, we will be primed to do well in this game. We created a lot of chances in our last two games against Goa and Odisha; we just need to convert them now," said Shameel.

The 38-year-old also confirmed that striker Aaren D'Silva, who took a knock against FC Goa and also later in training, might be missing in action against Mohun Bagan, paving the way for young Joseph Sunny to start another game.

"I don't think that they are easy to play against at any time. They have a new coach (Habas) now and a completely different formation. It won't be an easy game but I am sure that we will do our best. Joseph (Sunny) will most probably start for us because Aaren (D'Silva) got injured in training and might miss out," Shameel signed off.