"We showed all of Indian football how we attack together" - Gokulam Kerala FC head coach on their victory against Sudeva Delhi FC

Reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC will take on RoundGlass Punjab in the final round of matches this season. The game will take place at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Kerala areon a rich vein of form, having won four matches on the trot. Their last victory came against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Gokulam Kerala coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was delighted with his team's 4-0 thrashing of Delhi. Underlining it as their best performance this season. he said:

"What made the victory special was that we did very well in the transition phase. We showed all of Indian football how we attack together. I am happy with how the team executed the plans of the technical staff and also pleased with their individual performances."

Kerala striker Luka Majcen scored yet another hat-trick in their 4-0 win. Hailing the Slovenian forward, Annese said:

"We already knew Luka was going to score a lot of goals here. I’m so happy for him. He works for the team and the team works for him."

"We know that RoundGlass Punjab is a strong opponent" - Gokulam Kerala FC's Vincenzo Alberto Annese ahead of I-League clash

Gokulam Kerala's last game will come against RoundGlass Punjab FC, who are third in the I-League standings. Punjab secured a 1-0 win against TRAU FC in their last outing. Like Kerala, Punjab too are on a four-match winning run.

Annese sounded caution against RPFC and their new head coach Ed Engelkes.

"We know that RoundGlass Punjab is a strong opponent. They have won four consecutive matches and have changed their style under the new coach. Now they have become a lot more aggressive. But we can also be tough if we want to be."

The Malabarians are unbeaten in their last 17 I-League games. They could equal the 17-match unbeaten record in the tournament's history tomorrow if they avoid defeat against RPFC. If they secure a win. they will guarantee the top spot in Phase 1 of the I-League this season.

