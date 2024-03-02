"We still control our destiny" - Mohammedan SC goalkeeper Padam Chettri confident of good showing against Gokulam Kerala | I-League 2023-24

Mohammedan Sporting Club have unearthed a gem in the form of goalkeeper Padam Chettri, who has been vital for them throughout the ongoing season.

The shot-stopper has been extremely secure between the goalposts with his handling and allowed his defenders to focus on their ball-playing skills.

Chettri was particularly impressive in Mohammedan's 1-1 draw with Sreenidi Deccan at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

When Sportskeeda caught up with him, Chettri was modest but maintained that the one point his team got in that game has allowed them to still have a say over their future.

"It was an important game for us. We conceded early but came back strongly. We are happy with one point because we still control our destiny. I am pleased with the result, as it helped us go to Hyderabad and come back with a point," said Chettri.

When applauded for his long balls, which brought his team's attackers into play, the 26-year-old said that he looks for space at all times and works hard on his distribution in training.

"I am comfortable playing long and short balls. I look for space where our players can be effective. When needed, I play long balls for more direct attacks. This is something we work on in training consistently and try to execute in matches," he added.

"We are ready for a tough battle but we have our strengths as well" - Padam Chettri

Chettri signed for Mohammedan SC from Kenkre FC in the summer transfer window. [MSC]

No conversation with a player from Mohammedan SC can be complete without mentioning the elephant in the room - the ongoing tussle for the I-League title.

Although the Black Panthers lead the race at the moment with 35 points to their name, Sreenidi Deccan and Gokulam Kerala remain in hot pursuit, with 33 and 32 points, respectively. Mohammedan will travel to take on Gokulam at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday, March 3.

Chettri, who moved to the Kolkata giants from Kenkre FC in the summer transfer window, knows that taking on Gokulam in their own den will not be easy, but he is prepared for the challenge.

"Gokulam Kerala are a good football team. They have won 6 games in a row and they have not lost at home. We are ready for a tough battle but we have our strengths as well, and we will be focusing on them," Chettri said.