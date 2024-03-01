"We have to take motivation from this and push forth" - Sreenidi Deccan's Abhishek Ambekar on late draw with Mohammedan SC | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan's Abhishek Ambekar, who had been laid low by a hamstring injury earlier this season, is back in contention for the club after recovering.

The left-back, who has been critical for the Deccan Warriors all season, was on the bench in their vital clash against Mohammedan SC at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Although David Castaneda gave Sreenidi the lead in just the third minute of the game, Mohammad Jasim nullified that for the Black Panthers in the 84th.

When Sportskeeda caught up with him on the sidelines of the Arena, Ambekar said that although the result was disappointing, it will only push his team for better performances in the future.

"We played very well, and the game was going our way. Winning and losing is a part of the game. Winning this game would have taken us to the top of the table, but unfortunately, it did not happen. It's alright; we have to take motivation from this draw and push forth for positive results in the future," he explained.

"They are behind us in the league table at the moment but we respect them a lot" - Abhishek Ambekar on Real Kashmir

Ambekar snapped in training for Sreenidi.

When asked to elaborate on the hamstring injury that he had sustained earlier, Abhishek Ambekar did so and mentioned that his recovery is now complete and he can make his way back into the team.

The former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan man has a lot of experience under his belt, and it is with this expertise that he has helped the Deccan Warriors throughout the season.

"I had sustained a hamstring injury but now I am alright. My recovery is now complete and I can come back into the team and give my best. That is what drives me and motivates me in training - to push for a spot in the starting lineup and give my best whenever I get the opportunity to do so," said Ambekar.

Sreenidi are now preparing to host Real Kashmir on Monday, March 4, and Ambekar knows that it will be a good game. The Snow Leopards have done well this season, and are fourth in the I-League table.

"It will be a good game. They too are used to playing on astroturf (the Deccan Arena has astro turf) and we are looking forward to playing against them. They are behind us in the league table at the moment but we respect them a lot. Hopefully, we will be able to get the three points on Monday and push for the top spot in the table," he signed off.