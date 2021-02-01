"We're not kids" - Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo laments missed chances in Hyderabad FC loss

Chennaiyin FC extended their winless run in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) to four matches, suffering a 2-0 loss to Hyderabad FC.

Joel Chianese (28') and Fran Sandaza (82') scored for the Nizams as the Marina Machans lost their fifth game this season.

Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev and Eli Sabia hit the woodwork while their other teammates missed gilt-edged chances too.

Commenting on the missed opportunities, Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo said:

"Sometimes, I am speechless, but this time I am really disappointed. The first half was not a fantastic game for us. Even the opponent scored from nowhere. After we came out, I must compliment our spirit. But in hindsight, I tell everybody, if you don't score goals, you never win games in your life. I just saw that we missed three times from near the goal-line. We failed to push the ball into the net.

"I think no coach in the world can talk nicely about missing chances. It's up to you to push the ball in. It's not that you went one against one with the goalkeeper and he saved. Three times, we missed from the line. If you don't do this. you will never win in your life again. In the 75 minutes, it should have been 4-1 for us. We lost today and we give it from our hand."

When asked what can be a solution to it, Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo remarked that the players might need a vaccine for it.

"A simple solution is the quality from the players. We are not kids. We are not thirteen or fourteen or fifteen years old whom we have to teach. We are professional footballers and we are paid to score goals, to defend, or to be in the midfield.

"Sometimes it's about the confidence. Players miss even in the Premier League. But, we are missing so many chances, so many easy goals. I have never seen this in my playing and in coaching career. Are we waiting for Covid vaccine? We have to talk to somebody to create a vaccine for scoring goals," Csaba Laszlo said.

I don't want to hide behind Anirudh Thapa or Rafael Crivellaro: Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo

Anirudh Thapa in action for Chennaiyin FC in an ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC missed the services of Anirudh Thapa once again as the Indian international continues to nurse his injuries.

Rafael Crivellaro has also been injured and released from the squad. His replacement Manuel Lanzarote might feature for Chennaiyin FC in their next match.

"I told many times, I don't want to hide behind (Anirudh) Thapa or (Rafael) Crivellaro. It is clear that after these two players went out, our offense is definitively suffering. They are good players. I think in this season, we have some stupid games like today. But, I think also that the Indian (Super) League and my team is not a bad team. We played a lot of good games. We created a lot of good chances," Laszlo further added.

Chennaiyin FC next faces Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Friday.