"We are not thinking about the final" - Hyderabad FC head coach ahead of second leg against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC rallied to a 3-1 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-finals. However, Nizams' head coach Manolo Marquez asserted that their focus is not on the final but on winning the second leg.

Ahead of their second leg, Marquez opined that the pressure will be on the Mariners as they need to win. The HFC gaffer said while addressing the media:

"We are not thinking about the final. We are 100% focused on the game on Wednesday. If we qualify, we will enjoy ourselves for a day and start preparing for the final, play the final and enjoy it because the stadium will be full of fans."

"If we cannot, it will be disappointing but I think the season is a historical one for Hyderabad. But, of course, we are not thinking about losing this game, we are thinking that we can qualify for the final and I know that all the pressure is on ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment because they need to win."

Hyderabad FC conceded early in the first leg of the semi-finals at Goa. Roy Krishna scored for the Mariners but goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, and Javier Siverio ensured a win for the Hyderabad side.

"The game will be more psychological" - Manolo Marquez ahead of Hyderabad FC's second-leg clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

The second leg is perfectly poised given Hyderabad FC have a two-goal lead. However, ATK Mohun Bagan have an elite attacking unit at their disposal. Roy Krishna has returned amongst goals and looks in form.

The Nizams head coach said the game will be more psychological given all the context in play. He explained:

"In some moments, the game will be more psychological than the usual football and the team who manages this kind of situation better will qualify for the final. If you look at their bench, they’ve got Ashutosh [Mehta], Prabir Das, Kiyan [Giri], Boumous [Hugo], Carl McHugh, and Manvir [Singh]."

"They’ve got a very strong side. If they win the game and qualify, I will be the first one to congratulate them. But it’s true that we have to manage our physical condition in a better way."

Hyderabad FC will face the Mariners in the second leg of the semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday evening.

