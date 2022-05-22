×
"We took Maziya to be an easy team" - Gokulam Kerala FC head coach admits underestimating AFC Cup opponents

Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-0 defeat to Maziya FC. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/GokulamKeralaFC)
Sayantan Guha
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 08:27 PM IST
News

After a fantastical display in the opening game of the AFC Cup 2022 against ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala suffered a startling 0-1 defeat against Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation on Saturday in the second round. The Malabarians conceded a goal early in the second half through Cornelius Stewart and lacked the fight to get back into the game.

We go down narrowly against Maziya SR in the AFC Cup Group 'D' encounter at Salt Lake Stadium. #GKFC #Malabarians #AFCCUP https://t.co/DCGvn6dKk0

Malabarian head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was quite open in admitting that his team underestimated Maziya and had to face the consequences.

The Italian gaffer underlined:

"We took Maziya to be an easy team, they have a compact defence and it was very difficult for us. Maziya’s experience of having played in the AFC Cup showed today, we made many mistakes with the ball."

With Gokulam Kerala's loss, all four teams in the group are tied on three points and the team who qualifies on the final matchday will need favours from the other sides. Qualification is not in the hands of the Calicut-based club even if they win against Bashundhara Kings.

Maziya beat Gokulam Gokulam beat ATKMBATKMB beat Bashundara Bashundara beat MaziyaAll four teams can now qualify. All four teams have to depend on others to qualify.Interesting games on Tuesday

Speaking about the plans for the next game, Vincenzo said:

“We need to recover our energy and bring the spirit we showed against ATK Mohun Bagan for the next game (against Bashundhara Kings)."

"I believed in my players, and they rewarded me by playing well" - Maziya FC head coach Miodrag Jesic on Gokulam Kerala clash

Meanwhile, Maziya head coach Miodrag Jesic lauded his players for reacting strongly after their loss in the first game against the Kings. The Serbian manager stressed that they'll continue to play their own style of football.

Jesic averred:

"I believed in my players, and they rewarded me by playing well. As I've said before, we will continue to play our own style. We always want to dominate play and it will be the same in the third match (against ATK Mohun Bagan)."
Next in the crucial third round of fixtures, Gokulam will face Bashundhara Kings while Maziya will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
