"We are a top team and we aim to compete for the highest of honours" - FC Goa's Carlos Martinez outlines plans for the title run | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa's Carlos Martinez is a man with a mission - to win the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. When Sportskeeda caught up with him recently, the single-minded determination of the Spaniard was visible from afar.

The 37-year-old has taken the Indian Super League by storm this season and has five goals to his name already. He also bagged three goals in the recently concluded Kalinga Super Cup, where the Gaurs were unfortunate to not qualify for the semifinals.

In FC Goa's most recent game against Hyderabad FC, Martinez scored a brace and virtually played around with the Yellow and Black defenders. Apart from scoring, the Barcelona-born striker also brought the other attackers into play by linking up well with them.

"It was a really good performance by the whole team and the perfect way to start the second leg of the season. We were at the top of the table after the game, and this increased our confidence. We are a top team and we aim to compete for the highest of honours and nothing less! Hence, this win and the confidence we've gained help us set a strong momentum for our upcoming matches," said Martinez.

When commended about his stellar showing with his back to the goal, Martinez deflected all the credit towards his teammates. This, as is often the case, is the hallmark of a good man.

"I only want to help the team to win games! And I try to do that always, to the best of my efforts. And it’s not only about goals or assists - it's about completing every action on the pitch successfully. The people may see only the goals and the assists, but there is a lot of other work also happening within a match. And my target is to help the team in all ways that I can," he added.

"We need the quality of everyone in the team, and not just individuals" - Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martnez (number nine) in training with FC Goa. (FCG Media)

When asked about the creativity that Brandon Fernandes and Noah Sadoui bring to the table for FC Goa, Martinez was effusive in his praise for the duo.

It is visible that the Spaniard has almost become like a senior statesman for Manolo Marquez's side, guiding those around him with the wealth of experience that he possesses.

"Both of them are very important players for us! They have great creativity and have the ability to change the game with just one action! That said, we need the quality of everyone in the team, and not just individuals. I think we have been good that way also so far, because like I said earlier, it was a good performance by the whole team," said Martinez.

One of the biggest challenges that FC Goa will face is against Odisha FC in their next game in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Having lost to them in the Super Cup recently, the Gaurs will be keen on baying for blood.

The Kalinga Warriors have gone up to the top of the table after their 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC on Monday and will be keen to keep hold of their top spot. However, FC Goa are not a side to merely sit and watch proceedings from the sidelines.

"We know that we will have a tough game against Odisha because they are also a good team. But we still have to go there and play the way we do! So we are working and pushing together, as a team and we hope to come back with the three points," Martinez signed off.