"We've prepared quite well"- RoundGlass Punjab FC coach ahead of their clash against Mohammedan SC in the I-League

RoundGlass Punjab FC are scheduled to take on current table-toppers Mohammedan SC in their next I-League fixture. The side managed to beat the Indian Arrows comfortably in their last encounter and will now want to carry their momentum into the next game.

Head coach Ed Engelkes was at the pre-match press conference to answer a few questions from the media pertaining to the game. The Dutch football coach feels his side have been well drilled to go up against the Black Panthers. He said:

"We've prepared quite well. We have seen their game and accordingly prepared ours. We do not want to adjust too much."

Engelkes showered praise on his players after their performance against the Indian Arrows in the last game. He said:

"I was quite happy with the performance. If you compare it with the game against Sudeva Delhi, I think we were in control of the game. We were very well organized."

RoundGlass Punjab FC eagerly waiting for Mohammedan SC challenge

Ed Engelkes' side are waiting to go up against the Black Panthers in the next game with the hopes of derailing them. Engelkes feels that the match will serve as a nice opportunity for his side to see how competitive they are. He said:

"For us, it is a nice challenge to see where we are. It was difficult to predict this when I started. We have a couple of teams who are ahead of us. So it would be nice to see if we are competitive enough."

Ed Engelkes has brushed away the notion that his team will have any special plans for Mohammedan SC forward Marcus Joseph. He feels that focusing on the striker would be disrespecting the rest of the team.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar