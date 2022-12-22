"We have waited for a long time" - Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz elated after Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph

Most Argentinians across the globe have lived through years of humiliation and heartbreak, clinging to a football fairytale now dated 36 years ago. That of the late Diego Maradona guiding the nation to the euphoria of a FIFA World Cup victory in 1986.

However, for those born in the trophy-barren years of the footballing superpower, the achievement of Mexico '86 was nothing more than an urban legend rekindling their hopes and passions with every passing day.

For Jorge Pereyra Diaz, it was something similar. Born in August 1990, 28 days after Argentina lost to West Germany in what has often been regarded as one of the most cynical World Cup finals, Pereyra Diaz didn't taste the sweetness of his nation conquering the grandest prize.

It was only until Sunday, December 18. In a summit clash that ebbed and flowed like no other, Argentina, masterminded by Lionel Messi, overcame the nearly insurmountable heroics of France's Kylian Mbappe to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Like many in Lusail, like many in Buenos Aires, and like millions across the globe, the Mumbai City FC (MCFC) forward went berserk with his celebrations. The 32-year-old explained in an interview with the MCFC media team:

“I am very very happy. It is very important for us to see Argentina on the top of the football world and we have waited for a long time.”

Football, the game, often transcends into a larger-than-life emotion, a cultural movement. Winning the World Cup is definitely a coronation of that emotion.

Pereyra Diaz, having grown up playing football on the streets of La Rioja, knows these emotions all too well. Filled with patriotic fervor, he averred:

"When a nation wins the World Cup, not only is it great for football within the country but it brings a nation to the forefront, including its culture, tradition, and languages.

"This will help Argentina gain more recognition in the world, not just for our football and footballers but for our culture as well. I am very proud to be an Argentinian."

Staying in the Mumbai City FC camp currently, Diaz is 15,000 kilometers away from his homeland. But the fragrance of victory has transported him back to Argentina in a jiffy.

The former Kerala Blasters FC forward narrated what the celebrations back in Buenos Aires would be like, saying:

“It will be crazy back home now. The people are in the streets, dancing and singing 'Vamos Vamos Argentina' – maybe they will keep on for 24 hours or maybe 48 hours!”

"I have to say I was surprised" - Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz on the passion Indians have for Argentina

Football is universal, and it often upstages every man-made wall and barrier. After La Albiceleste's title triumph in Qatar, processions went out in the streets of Kerala and Kolkata, two states absolutely devoted to the religion of football.

During his time with the Kerala Blasters, Jorge Pereyra Diaz had a fair idea of how the state loved football, and it made him realize the true global nature of the game.

Speaking about the passion for Argentinian football in particular that envelopes India every four years, the talismanic striker stated:

“I have to say I was surprised. The people in India are almost as passionate as I am. Whenever I meet people here and they ask me where I am from, they almost instantly relate when they say, Messi or Maradona.

"I have to say the passion is not only in one or two places like Kerala or Kolkata, I can see it everywhere we go. And not just me, I am sure the [Argentina] national team also notices the passion coming from India – I think they even tweeted about it!”

Even away from home, Pereyra Diaz has found outlets in his family and teammates to express the utopian rhapsodies of his home nation winning a World Cup. Pereyra Diaz expressed:

“It was crazy with my teammates. I met them after the game and anyone who saw me only sang 'Vamos Argentina!'. They congratulated me and my family because they understand what it means to me and how important it is for all the people of Argentina."

Meanwhile, his Mumbai City FC teammate Vikram Pratap Singh, like all fanatic Indians, just went the extra mile to get into the groove of the Argentine victory. Pereyra Diaz revealed:

"In fact, Vikram (Partap Singh) was supporting Argentina and he joined me in the celebrations. He even wore an Argentina jersey which belongs to my son – I warned him it would be too small for him but I am not sure how it would fit him."

Football is a unique emotion. Even amid a fully raging and intense Indian Super League season, where his club is leading the pack, Pereyra Diaz has a gateway to his faraway homeland, thanks to a little magician.

It's a slice of life the 32-year-old will keep close to his heart, like millions of disciples of the emotions that are Argentina and Lionel Messi.

