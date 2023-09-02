"We want to attack and bring joy to the people watching our games" - Sergio Lobera on his return to India with Odisha FC

With two Indian Super League Winners' Shields, an Indian Super League Trophy and an Indian Super Cup medal all in his locker, Sergio Lobera has seen it all and done it all in the country.

Hailing from the famous Catalonian school of football, the Spanish maestro has sent Indian football fans into raptures with his dazzling style of play in the past. His teams are often characterized by excellent command over possession and intricate attacking football, breaking down opposition defences with quick exchanges of the ball. The FC Barcelona imprint rings true in his philosophy of football - the club where he spent eight years as a coach.

Lobera's last season as a head coach in India culminated in a historic double - lifting the ISL League Shield and the Trophy with Mumbai City FC - an unparalleled achievement that is yet to be matched.

Come 2023, the Spaniard is back in the ISL - this time for Odisha FC, who recently won their first piece of silverware by lifting the Indian Super Cup. However, the stakes will be higher for Sergio Lobera, who also faces the task of leading the side to their first-ever continental competition - the AFC Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 46-year-old spoke candidly about what made him choose the Odisha FC project, whether his style has changed in the last two years, how Indian football has improved, and more. Here are the excerpts:

Q: You were with the City Football Group for the last few seasons. You worked with them for two teams - Mumbai City FC and Sichuan Jiuniu. What was it about Odisha FC that made you pick their project?

Lobera: I've worked with CFG for the last few seasons. It was a very good experience. But after this, I had the opportunity to have a meeting with Abhik (Chatterjee, general manager) and Rohan (Sharma, owner). After this conversation, I felt like this was a place where I could work because it's a very good project with very good people. My feeling, at that moment, was that I wanted to work there. The club is growing every day and it is amazing to be a part of this family.

Q: Odisha signed Cy Goddard recently, a player you have worked with before. The likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, and Lenny Rodrigues have all played under you. How important will they be to your game plan?

Lobera: When you are building a new team in a short time and have players who you know very well and they know you, it's easy to implement a style of play or an idea. It's helpful for me as a coach and also for the team to have players and persons I have worked with before.

Q: With the squad you have at your disposal, do you think you guys can go all the way this time?

Lobera: We need to be careful and realistic. We are building a new project, which takes time. We know everything is possible but we have to compete against some very very good teams. There are other teams that are favorites but in football, everything is possible. We are going to work to fulfil our dreams.

Q: Speaking of playing against good teams, Odisha have also qualified for their first-ever continental competition - the AFC Cup. How important is this to the club?

Lobera: All the competitions are important but we obviously have special feelings for the AFC Cup. It is a very exciting competition for us, we are representing the country. We are trying to achieve something important in this competition.

Q: On a personal level, can we expect the same philosophy from Sergio Lobera or do you think there has been a sort of evolution for you over the last two years as well?

Lobera: Finally you have to adapt to the players. Obviously, I believe in a kind of football and particular ideas and I cannot do my job if I try to transmit the players on things I don't believe in. I want to play a certain way and I think I am at the right club to try and implement my philosophy. We want to attack and bring joy to the people watching our games.

Q: Despite winning everything in India, what keeps you motivated to claim more silverware again?

Lobera: That is in the past and in football you need to focus in the present. People forget very easily. Every game is important for us and it will be very special for me to win a trophy with Odisha. It is a big challenge that I have accepted and hopefully, we can achieve this.

Q: How much do you think that Indian football has improved since you last worked here?

Lobera: Indian football is growing every day. The rules are also helping the players to grow. Every year we are using less foreign players although I believe it is also necessary to use them to increase the level of Indian players. It means a lot when a lot of people want to return to work here. It means that it's a good place to work.